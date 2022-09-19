22-09-22 MHS Soc KasonTuan.jpg
Maryville freshman Tuan Jacobson hugs junior Kason Teale after Teale assisted on one of Jacobson's two goals against Savannah on Monday at Bearcat Pitch. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville boys’ soccer team has won 20 of its past 23 meetings with their rival Savannah. The Spoofhounds kept that success going with a 8-0 victory on Monday night at the Hound Pound.

With many of the starters cheering on the junior varsity from the sideline in the blowout, it was freshman Connor Moore who triggered the mercy rule with a goal with 36 minutes left in the second half.

