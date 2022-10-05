22-10-06 Golf Alayna4.jpg
Maryville's Alayna Pargas chips onto the green on Tuesday at Mozingo Lake. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville and East Atchison each entered Tuesday’s season finale match at Mozingo Lake with undefeated records this season. The Wolves and the Spoofhounds know each other well from playing in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series all summer.

Maryville took bragging rights and momentum into next Monday’s district tournament at Moila Country Club in St. Joseph, winning 198-209.

