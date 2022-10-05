MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville and East Atchison each entered Tuesday’s season finale match at Mozingo Lake with undefeated records this season. The Wolves and the Spoofhounds know each other well from playing in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series all summer.
Maryville took bragging rights and momentum into next Monday’s district tournament at Moila Country Club in St. Joseph, winning 198-209.
“We were both wanting to win,” Maryville coach Brenda Ricks said.
Spoofhound junior Cailyn Auffert was the match’s medalist with a 44 and turned in a very consistent round a double bogey on one hole but bogey or under on every other hole.
“Cailyn is playing really well,” Ricks said. “She is taking more time on her putts. She is reading her putts better and it is showing. It is showing in her scores.”
The second-best score of the night was from junior Ainsley Watkins who edged out East Atchison No.1 Alex Barnett by one stroke with a 48. That score matches Watkins’ career-best 9-hole score.
“I feel like I’m playing alright,” Watkins said. “It is consistently inconsistent. If I am hitting better to the green, I’m putting worse. If I’m putting really good, I’m struggling onto the green.”
Watkins says her mental game is the big focus over the next two weeks.
“Keeping my head down,” Watkins laughed. “I get distracted so easily. It’s like, ‘Oh, there’s a piece of grass over there.’ I’m a simple creature.”
Lauren Jaster and Alana Crawford each shot a 52 for the Hounds. Jaster wasn’t very happy with her final score, but the 2-time state qualifier is excited for districts.
“I didn’t play very well, but I know what I need to work on and I’ll take this week and this weekend and work on it so I’ll be ready for districts,” Jaster said. “… I’ve been looking forward to that moment all season and I am just ready to play.”
Casey Phillips and Alayna Pargas rounded out the Spoofhound varsity players with a 54 and 55 respectively.
Joining Crawford on the junior varsity, Maggie Webb shot a 59, Brinley Conn had a 60 and Norah Lindsay carded a 69.
“We are really deep right now,” Ricks said.
The Spoofhounds and Wolves also raised nearly $1,500 for the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Oncology Department and their patients with their Fill the Cart event. The fundraiser went with the Pink Out event.
“It was so cool to see our team come together to support a cause and to see our team’s families come together, the community come together and even other schools come together,” Watkins said. “… It kind of brings back some faith in humanity that people will get together and support something important.”
Maryville 188, Savannah 209
The Spoofhounds topped Savannah on Monday at Duncan Hills in Savannah by 21 strokes. Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert and Savannah’s Mollee Olszowka shared medalist honors with 43s.
Alayna Pargas had a 47 while Ainsley Watkins had a 48. Lauren Jaster had a 50 and Casey Phillips had a 56.
For the junior varsity, Brinley Conn shot a 53, Maggie Webb shot a 55 and Norah Lindsay had a 63.
Maryville 190, Bishop LeBlond 264
Maryville rolled to a win last Thursday at St. Joseph Country Club with Lauren Jaster earning medalist honors with a 44.
Cailyn Auffert had a 46 and Casey Phillips had a 49. Alayna Pargas and Ainsley Watkins each had a 51.
For the junior varsity, Brinley Conn had a 58, Maggie Webb shot a 61, Alana Crawford had a 63 and Norah Lindsay finished with a 72.