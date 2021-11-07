COLUMBIA, Mo. — The standard continues to be raised for the Spoofhound boys cross-country team.
Two years ago, the Spoofhounds set a new mark for the highest placing as a team at state by taking sixth. Last year, they picked up the first state trophy in program history by taking third as a team.
On Saturday in Columbia, Maryville climbed higher on the podium as the Class 3 state runners up.
“Tears and speechless,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “Just really, really, really proud of them. Kind of like last year, they stepped up on the day it really mattered.”
For the Hounds, this result is a long time coming, especially for seniors Cale Sterling and Jag Galapin.
“It is great,” Sterling said. “I really don’t have words right now, but oh it is great.”
The team finish wasn’t the only program record which fell on Saturday as Galapin’s sixth-place finish is best individual placing in school history, surpassing Caleb Feuerbacher’s seventh-place finish five years ago.
“He said it multiple times, I want to make sure I’m not just one of the top runners, I want to leave my mark on Maryville High School cross country,” Bade said.
Until this season, Galapin has never been the Spoofhounds’ fastest runner, but he has worked his way up through the lineup each year to the point where he was able to finish his career with a 16:26 to take sixth.
“I hope they see that working hard will definitely get you far,” Galapin said on his legacy as a Spoofhound. “I wasn’t the very best when I started as a freshman, I was not the very best at this. I started as the six and the five as a freshman, but I worked so hard in the winter and track season. Next thing you know I was second place and got the sophomore record.
“Hopefully when these guys see my times from sophomore to senior, I hope they see that hard work will get you far.”
Galapin started further back in the pack than he would have liked, but began passing people all the way until the finish line where he out-sprinted St. Charles West’s Jacob Blassingame for that sixth spot.
“Multiple times this year, he was with people and then he would just say, it is time for me to go,” Bade said. “He would just go put that mark on the race, be assertive and run away from people. That helped today because he was able to still go out with where he should be and needs to be. Then he was able to move up, and once he found himself in the top 10, it was ‘let's see how far he can get up.’”
Behind Galapin, the Spoofhounds added two more medalists — one of only two teams to come away with three individual medals. Sterling and sophomore Connor Blackford each earned their first-ever state medals by finishing 24th and 25th respectively.
“Being so unbelievably close last year, a handful of second, and then coming back this year with a much, much faster field than it was last year and getting on that top 25 is just so, so good,” Sterling said. “It is just what I’ve been building for these last six years of cross country.”
For Sterling, the medal caps a long career which began as a seventh grader running for coach Rodney Bade and culminated on Saturday.
“Overjoyed is probably the word,” Bade said. “He is probably the one runner over the four years or six years because he started in seventh grade, that there has been more mental energy that I’ve spent outside of practice in thinking about Cale and how to help him work through the problems and difficulties. He has taken a lot of my anxiety I guess you’d say, but it was always worth it. To be able to pull the phone up far from the finish and to be able to see 24 and 25, it was tears at that point.”
The team trophy was sealed by a pair of freshmen as Dylan Masters finished 66th and Bradley Deering took 71st in the 170-runner field.
“I’m amazed at what four and five did,” Galapin said. “I’m impressed with what Dylan did. Sub-18, I think that is amazing. Bradley, with his left knee hurt, I was nervous.”
Deering overcame adversity when he tore a ligament in his knee this week leading up to the race. He wore a light brace during the race, but was still able to perform well.
“I did a light warmup and just hoped it didn’t slow me down,” Deering said.
Each of the freshmen has shown growth through the season to improve to the point where they could help the team at state.
“We couldn’t be more happy with them and more proud of them,” Blackford said.
Mason Marriott took 133rd and Braiden Bloomquist was 142nd. Bade also brought a pair of alternates to the event even though they couldn’t run. He wanted the other freshmen to experience state as well.
“We want them to see this experience and we want them to be hungry for it,” Bade said.
With Galapin and Sterling graduating, next year’s Spoofhound team will be very young with no seniors, but also very talented.
Galapin and Sterling hope they have set the table for even further success and that the records they set this year may be broken in the future.
“I really want to feel like that ‘bridge’ which is much different than coming in here freshman year,” Sterling said. “Coming in as a freshman, I really wanted to be like the next Caleb Feuerbacher. I really wanted to be the guy. As the years developed, I kind of realized that is not what I’m meant to be. I’m more of the bridge to take the entire team up. That’s kind of how I feel that my legacy is.”
Pohren finished 133rd
Maryville freshman Caroline Pohren represented the Spoofhound girls at state and finished 133rd in Class 3.
Seeing a freshman advance to state and get the experience continues to make Bade excited for Pohren’s future.
“Today was getting her feet wet and experience was the name of the game,” Bade said. “The race went out way faster than she is used to so she got to experience that. … Her big goal was to get here.”