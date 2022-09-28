ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville tennis team went to St. Joseph on Wednesday for the Midland Empire Conference Tournament and came away with a pair of wins.
“I think they played well,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “I was impressed with their play because I knew that they could perform well. Getting those couple wins really showed me that they have improved this whole season.”
In the singles tournament, senior Jewl Galapin fell in her first match of the day to Savannah’s Saige Blake, losing 8-2.
Galapin bounced back the consolation bracket with an 8-0 victory over Maria Stocking.
The senior has been tested all season as the Spoofhounds’ No. 1 player. She says that has helped prepare her for these late-season tournaments with the individual district tournament coming up on Friday.
“I always try my hardest when I play,” Galapin said. “Just try. I just want to have fun playing tennis in my last year.”
Galapin’s tournament ended with a back-and-forth battle against St. Pius X’s Isabella Schmidt. Schmidt went up 4-1 early in the match before Galapin rallied to take the lead in the match.
“The beginning part was a little rough because I hadn’t played for a while and I wasn’t warmed up,” Galapin said. “As soon as we got into the game a little more, I was really pumped up. I really wanted to win.”
Schmidt was able to come back for a 9-7 victory.
Senior Kensley Wood represented Spoofhounds as the other singles player and finished with an 0-2 record.
In doubles, senior Kloie Rouner and sophomore Carsen Burns won their first match of the day with a 8-2 victory over Autumn Dotson and Harley Burton of Cameron.
“I was really excited to play Cameron because I missed the Cameron game the other day because I wasn’t feeling well,” Rouner said. “We went out and we did a good job.”
That victory earned Rouner and Burns a match with eventual conference champions Annelise and Kiera Dunn. The Dunn sisters earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Spoofhound pairing.
Chillicothe’s Madison Kieffer and Micah Crowe finished Rouner and Burns’ tournament.
“It really was fun,” Rouner said. “I really like playing tennis. I’m sad that it is almost over.”
Keagan Wilmes and Ella Sheil competed in doubles and finished 0-2.
“The goal going into districts is to get some more wins and keep us playing,” McGinness said.
The individual district tournament is Friday in St. Joseph.
“We have definitely all grown closer,” Galapin said.
“I’m excited. I want to see how it turns out, but I’m just going to have fun.”
Chillicothe 9, Maryville 0
The Hounds fell 9-0 to Chillicothe on Tuesday.
LeBlond 8, Maryville 1
The Spoofhounds lost 8-1 to Bishop LeBlond on Monday. Lily Hansen won her singles match 8-4.
Cameron 5, Maryville 4
The Dragons edged Maryville 5-4 last Thursday in Cameron.
Kensley Wood and Lily Hansen each won their singles matches 8-0.
Jewl Galapin and Hansen teamed to win their doubles match 8-3 while Ella Sheil and Wood also won 8-3.
Lafayette Tournament
Kensley Wood took second in last Wednesday’s Flight B singles at the Lafayette Tournament. She was 3-1 in the tournament.
Jewl Galapin also earned a singles win in the tournament.