22-08-25 MHSTen Jewl4.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Jewl Galapin returns a ball on Wednesday in St. Joseph.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville tennis team went to St. Joseph on Wednesday for the Midland Empire Conference Tournament and came away with a pair of wins.

“I think they played well,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “I was impressed with their play because I knew that they could perform well. Getting those couple wins really showed me that they have improved this whole season.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags