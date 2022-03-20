MARYVILLE, Mo. — Saturday’s season-opening Northwest Missouri High School Kick-Off at the Hughes Fieldhouse got off to a memorable start for the Spoofhounds with the rare chance to compete in a distance medley relay and with the 1200-400-800-1600-meter configuration, the Spoofhounds set a school record and won the event with a 11:21.89.
“They are proud of that and it was a great way to start the meet,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said.
For the four runners senior Cale Sterling, freshman Dylan Masters, sophomore Connor Blackford and senior Jag Galapin, it is their first school record.
“It was really nice to start the season off with a win,” Sterling said. “… School record and win the race, you can’t complain about that kind of start.”
As a team, Maryville took second in the 12-team field.
The success for Maryville continued in the jumping events. Junior Keaton Stone dominated the triple jump with a 12.5-meter leap to top Princeton’s Luke Kelly and his 11.77-meter jump.
“He had a full day,” Bade said. “He did a good job.”
Stone also tied for the top jump of the day in the long jump with a 6.11-meter jump along with Lewis Central’s Jonathan Humpal and Lawson’s Cooper Slominski. The tie-breaking criteria resulted in Stone taking third in the event. Junior Drew Burns was sixth in the event.
The Spoofhound who ended last season with the biggest surprise was Jesus Flores. As a sophomore, he took third in Class 3 in the high jump. The junior took that result into the offseason with a drive to improve.
“He has kinda flipped the switch mentally and physically, this is his ‘A’ sport now,” Bade said. “Last year, it was ‘Well, I’ll give it a shot,’ but now this is his thing and this is where he is going to shine.”
Flores dominated the high jump by clearing 1.87 meters.
With the high jump being locked in this year, Flores’ other events have changed as he shifts to the track. He won the 400-meter dash with a 52.84. He was fifth in the 200 meters.
“When they first heated me, I thought the time of 52 was crazy,” Flores said. “I was like, ‘No way, I’m getting that. I can barely finish 100 meters without dying.’ But I don’t know — when you are running, you forget all about that, you keep running and next thing you know, you are at the finish line.”
The Spoofhounds picked up other strong finishes across multiple events. Freshman Carson Sterling finished fourth in the shot put with 11.66 meters. Junior Haven Bonde was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles.
The distance runners racked up points in a rearranged set of events. In the 800 meters, Blackford finished fourth and Galapin was sixth. In the mile, Cale Sterling was second and Masters was third. In the 3,200 meters, Bradley Deering was seventh.
“The distance team, we are pretty consistently really good, but I think this year, we are going to really be something special,” Sterling said. “But even across the rest of the guys’ team, we’ve got some really, really good talent. We have a really strong team this year.”
Burns, Stone, Bonde and Flores teamed in the 4x200-meter relay to finish third.
The Spoofhounds have a home meet scheduled for Wednesday at the Hound Pound. The next meet is Tuesday, March 29, at Lathrop.