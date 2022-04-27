ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds displayed the depth of this year’s team at Wednesday’s Midland Empire Conference Tournament with five varsity players earning medals and all-conference recognition.
Senior Carson Kempf finished third in singles while sophomores Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples were third in doubles edging out senior James DiStefano and freshman George Groumoutis who went from unseeded to take fourth. All five players were Second Team All-MEC.
“I was very impressed with their play today,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “James and George were not seeded and they beat a seeded team and were able to get fourth place, so it is impressive.”
Kempf rolled in his first two matches beating Cameron’s Noah Jaggars 8-0 and Benton’s Carson Bremer 8-0. That pitted the third seed against second-seeded Chance Corbin of Chillicothe in the semifinals.
Corbin ended up topping Kempf 6-3, 6-3 in that match to earn a spot in the final against Savannah’s Cole Horton. Horton won that match 6-1, 6-0 for his second-straight MEC singles championship.
“I definitely feel like I could improve a lot,” Kempf said. “There were some challenging matches, but it is going to get more challenging and I just want to keep playing this season out.”
Kempf bounced back with an 8-5 win over Benton’s Sutton Redemer to take third. That matchup may also be a district preview with Horton set to be the top seed, but the favorites for the other spot in sectionals being Kempf and Redemer.
“Carson just keeps getting better and better and I think today proved that,” McGinness said.
In doubles, Teale and Staples faced a similar path to Kempf as the three seeds. They started off with an 8-1 win over a team from Benton and a 8-0 win over a Chillicothe team.
That put them into the semifinals against second-seeded Robbie Sharp and Joseph Kallenberger of St. Pius X. Teale and Staples led throughout the first set, but a late rally from the Warrior duo forced a tiebreaker and the Hounds fell behind.
They were unable to recover in the second set and fell 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
“We were just really exhausted,” Staples said. “It was hard losing after being so close and I feel like we just lost all the momentum we had.”
The sophomore duo then faced their teammates DiStefano and Groumoutis in the third-place match.
DiStefano and Groumoutis came into the tournament unseeded, but defeated a team from Benton 8-1 then the fourth-seeded team from Chillicothe 8-4 to reach the semifinals.
They fell to eventual conference champions Evan Heftye and Matt Collier 6-2, 6-3.
In the third-place match, Teale and Staples topped DiStefano and Groumoutis 8-6.
“They do push each other and it led to some great things today,” McGinness said.
Maryville will be back in St. Joseph on Monday and Wednesday to face Bishop LeBlond on Monday and then the Benton Tournament on Wednesday. The individual district tournament is scheduled for Friday, May 6.
Savannah 8, Maryville 1
On Tuesday, the Spoofhounds lost 8-1 to Savannah as their team record fell to 8-2.
Freshman George Groumoutis won his singles match 8-5 over Noah Gould.
Maryville 8, SW Valley 1
Maryville topped Southwest Valley 8-1 on Monday.
The Spoofhounds swept the doubles matches with Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples, Carson Kempf and Colby Bowles, and James DiStefano and George Groumoutis. Teale, DiStefano, Staples, Groumoutis and Collin Sowards won their singles matches.
Maryville 9, Benton 0
On Friday, Maryville swept Benton. In singles, Carson Kempf, Kason Teale, James Distefano, Jaxson Staples, George Groumoutis and Collin Sowards won their matches.
Teale and Staples, Kempf and Colby Bowles, and DiStefano and Groumountis won their doubles matches.
Lafayette Tournament
Carson Kempf won Flight A singles, and Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples won Flight A doubles at Friday’s Lafayette Tournament.
Collin Sowards was second in Flight B singles. James DiStefano and George Groumountis won Flight B doubles.
With Lafayette not having a full roster, Colby Bowles played for the Irish and went 3-1. Tegan Haer and Wyatt Zarbano went 3-1 in doubles.
Maryville 5, Chillicothe 4
The Hounds topped Chillicothe, 5-4, last Thursday. James DiStefano and George Groumoutis won their doubles match 8-2.
In singles, Kason Teale, DiStefano, Jaxson Staples and Groumoutis won their matches to rally for the win.