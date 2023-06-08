MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville girls soccer coach Jesus Gonzalez was named the Midland Empire Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Spoofhounds to a conference runner-up finish. The Hounds lost in overtime in the district championship game to eventual state runner-up St. Pius X.
Senior Abby Swink was the First Team All-MEC goalkeeper. She only allowed six goals in conference play.
Senior Kennedy Kurz was selected as a First Team All-MEC midfielder. She had 18 goals and 17 assists in 16 games.
Sophomore Jalea Price was selected as a First Team All-MEC forward. Price had 27 goals and 10 assists.
Senior Halle Buck and freshman Payton Kurz were selected as First Team All-MEC defenders. Payton Kurz was voted as the best defender in the MEC and had six goals and six assists. Buck had three goals and five assists.
Freshman Jersey Ingram was a Second Team All-MEC midfielder. She had six goals and an assist.
Senior Katie Weiss and sophomore Ryesen Stiens were All-MEC Honorable Mention midfielders. Weiss had three goals and four assists.
All-Region
Jesus Gonzalez was named the Class 2, Region 4 (District 7-8) Public School Coach of the Year while Payton Kurz was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Payton Kurz, Abby Swink, Kennedy Kurz and Jalea Price were All-Region selections.