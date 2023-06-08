23-05-11 MHSSoc Payton.jpg
Maryville freshman Payton Kurz is introduced at the Hound Pound earlier this spring. Kurz was named the Region's Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville girls soccer coach Jesus Gonzalez was named the Midland Empire Conference Coach of the Year after leading the Spoofhounds to a conference runner-up finish. The Hounds lost in overtime in the district championship game to eventual state runner-up St. Pius X.

Senior Abby Swink was the First Team All-MEC goalkeeper. She only allowed six goals in conference play.

