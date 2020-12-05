SAVANNAH, Mo. – Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name” was atop the charts the last time the Maryville Spoofhounds won the Savannah Tournament. The Spoofhounds ended that drought with a 54-42 win over the Benton Cardinals Friday night.
“All week we were getting it drilled in our heads that it was 1986,” Emily Cassavaugh said. “We had a playlist from 1986, then it was 1986, 1986, 1986. He just drilled it in our heads and made it feel special when we won — it just kind of hit different when we won.”
The Cardinals took the lead early, scoring on their first possession at the 7:51 mark of the first quarter. Benton then went on a major scoring drought and the Spoofhounds ended the quarter on a 12-0 run.
Rylee Vierthaler and Cassavaugh scored the first three points, but it was Serena Sundell and Anastyn Pettlon who provided the most damage. Sundell started with a three-pointer to give Maryville a 6-2 lead, then Pettlon provided the next two three-pointers to get the Spoofhounds a 10-point first quarter lead.
“That was a 12-point win, but I really felt from the opening tip to the buzzer that we didn’t dominate that game, but were really in control,” Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht said. “I thought Benton did a really good job of holding on, but I thought that our girls came out and wanted to prove, at least for tonight, that they were the better team.”
Pettlon continued to have the hot hand early in the second quarter, scoring the first five points to give Maryville its biggest lead of the half at 15. Albrecht was happy with Pettlon’s performance, but was never concerned after a slow night offensively on Wednesday night.
“When you’re a guard and you really hang your hat on that perimeter game, all guards are going to struggle sometimes,” Albrecht said. “But she never struggles with energy, getting after it, defensively she never struggles. She might have struggled scoring points, but that’s the only way she struggles.”
The Cardinals finally ended their scoring drought that lasted almost eight and a half minutes of game time with Olivia Walters three-point play.
Benton’s offense continued to show signs of life with Peyton Anderson’s three-pointer on its next possession. Sundell put a pause to that run with a 3-pointer, but the Cardinals answered with 4-straight to cut the lead to eight. But Sundell wouldn’t let them have the momentum, scoring 4-straight to end the half and give the Spoofhounds a 24-12 lead at halftime.
Points came in a different fashion in the second half of the championship game. Maryville and Benton combined to shoot 37 free throws in the third and fourth quarters.
The first field goal of the third quarter came from Cassavaugh at the 3:21 mark. The Spoofhounds and Cardinals each scored 12 points in the third quarter as Maryville took a 36-24 lead in the fourth. After outscoring Benton by 10 in the first quarter and two in the second, the two teams tied in points scored in the second half of the contest.
Vierthaler and Sundell increased the lead to 16 early in the fourth quarter, but the lead was quickly cut to 10 with the Cardinals going on a 10-8 run. The 10-point difference was as close as Benton would get in the final quarter. Sundell and Lauren Cullin combined for eight free throws over the final two minutes of the game.
“We talked before the game about spacing and execution were going to be two crucial things and I didn’t have to remind them the rest of the night,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “Their ability to execute and play off of each other was huge for us.”
Sundell led the Spoofhounds with 22 points, while Pettlon bounced back from a two-point performance on Wednesday to score 16 points in the tournament final. Vierthaler was third on the team with nine points.
“I had an off game (Wednesday) but it’s nice to have other players on the team that can shoot and score whenever I have an off game,” Pettlon said. “Tonight, I really wanted to win the game and work hard for the team.”
The Spoofhounds will be off until Friday Dec. 11 when they host Platte Valley.
“What we just talked about is that it’s not how you start a year, but how you finish,” Albrecht said. “So we’re hoping we’re not playing our best ball now because that by no means was the objective. We hope that we can build on this and get better, but like every sports team, you’re going to have hills and valleys. Right now, we’re on a hill and if we ever get to that valley, we hope it’s a shallow one and we can get right out of it. But I think we have a group of kids that are capable of not hitting too many valleys.”