MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound basketball — both boys and girls — have just one senior this season, but Maryville is very grateful to have Spencer Willnerd as that senior.
“He is a heck of a teammate,” Maryville sophomore Derek Quinlin said. “One of the hardest workers you will ever see, a great friend and a great teammate.”
Maryville (10-10) celebrated Willnerd, as well as seniors from the academic team and speech and debate, with a 74-68 victory over Cameron on Tuesday night at the Hound Pound.
“No teacher, no student is going to say anything negative about Spencer Willnerd,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said.
Junior Caden Stoecklein got the Spoofhounds off to a strong start with a 7-0 personal run to put the Hounds up 7-2 early on.
Cameron came right back with back-to-back 3-pointers by TJ Best and Daylin Cruickshank. The two Dragon juniors did a majority of the scoring for Cameron on Tuesday with 50 of the team's 68 points.
The Dragon lead was 13-9 and 15-12 before a Drew Burns 3-pointer tied things at 15-15.
Willnerd opened the second quarter with a 3-point play on a put-back to give Maryville a 21-18 lead, but Cameron answered with a 10-0 spurt including back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers — two by Best and one from Cruickshank — to put Cameron up 28-21.
The Spoofhounds answered with their own big run. Five different Spoofhounds scored on a 13-0 run which put Maryville in front 36-29 after a Peyton McCollum 3-pointer.
“It was a huge momentum builder going into the second half,” Quinlin said.
The trading of runs continued as the Dragons bridged halftime with a 6-0 spurt to cut the margin to 36-35.
Maryville was able to go on a 16-2 run to take a 52-37 lead. Stoecklein and Burns each had five points during the spurt.
“They were hitting a lot of their shots, so we just had to keep responding and keep answering,” Quinlin said.
Maryville took a 54-44 lead into the fourth quarter and Cameron cut it on five twice, but the Spoofhounds made 8-straight free throws in the final 72 seconds of the game to build the lead back to 74-63 before Cameron made the final score closer with a 5-0 run to end the game. Willnerd started the free-throw makes with a pair of foul shots before Stoecklein hit four and Quinlin hit two.
Willnerd spoke after the game about what Senior Night meant to him.
“It kinda hit me after the game that this is like the last time I'll be able to play in front of a crowd like this,” Willnerd said. “I respect this town so much, honestly. I'm going to miss everything about basketball. Just this home crowd, it means so much to me.”
Stoecklein finished the game with 21 points. Quinlin had 18 points, and Willnerd and Burns each had 10. Keaton Stone added eight points while Delton Davis had four and McCollum had a 3-pointer.
“We got some good shooters,” Willnerd said.
Best finished with 32 points to lead Cameron while Cruickshank had 18.
The Spoofhounds have another MEC contest on Friday with a road trip to Benton.
“If it is not going to be your night (scoring), then find another way to do something for your team,” Matt Stoecklein said on his message going into a 4-game road trip before districts.