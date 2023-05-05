MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville seniors Katie Weiss, Kennedy Kurz, Abby Swink and Halle Buck have done a lot of winning in their three seasons with the Spoofhound soccer team after losing their freshman seasons due to the pandemic. The senior class is 2-for-2 on district titles and have 40 wins.
“We’ve all been playing together since elementary school and we’ve really come a long way together,” Weiss said.
Friday’s Senior Night at the Hound Pound is an example of what kind of program the Spoofhounds have become. Maryville (10-6; 5-1 MEC) welcomed the No. 3 ranked team in Iowa’s largest classification to the Hound Pound with Johnston (8-4; 4-1 CIML).
“I definitely think it is good for us to play against this type of competition,” Kurz said. “It really forces us to play outside our comfort zone, I guess — making runs and passes. We have to pick up the pace against teams like this.”
Johnston is a team that travels to find top-tier competition including traveling to the Tournament of Champions last week to face a couple of Illinois’ top teams. The Dragons chose to travel to Maryville on Friday to face the Spoofhounds — a testament to the respect the program has.
“This helps us to get ready for districts,” Maryville coach Jesus Gonzalez said. “We know St. Pius is going to be really tough and I think this is the best way to end the regular season.”
The two teams battled throughout with the possession battle fairly even, but the Dragons’ talent and finishing ability proved too tough for the Spoofhounds in a 4-1 decision.
Seven minutes in, Johnston broke through with junior captain Isabella Balsley getting behind the Spoofhound defense. Balsley added another goal just over 20 minutes into the match.
Johnston added two more goals before the end of the half for a 4-0 halftime lead after a half where Maryville looked like they could match up, but had a few costly miscues.
The team regrouped at halftime and came out very strong defensively, keeping the Dragons off the board and creating several chances of their own.
“I saw a big improvement from the first half to the second half,” Swink said. “Obviously, no goals allowed. Just knowing that we are capable of having good passes and playing as a team like we did in the second half. Trying to strive towards that for districts is what we are focused on.”
Kurz got the Spoofhounds on the board with just over 18 minutes to play as she and sophomore Jalea Price traded passes and the senior tucked it in the corner of the net.
“I looked up and just kicked it,” Kurz said. “I thought it was going to miss, but it got in.”
Both defenses played well to close the match with the 4-1 score holding.
It was the last guaranteed home game for the seniors, who have produced some special memories in Spoofhound jerseys.
“It just doesn’t feel real,” Kurz said. “It has gone so fast, especially not having that COVID season, it is just crazy. I’m just really thankful for all my teammates, the coaching and getting to play with my sister this season. I couldn’t ask for a better team to have my last season with.”
For Buck, her favorite is last season’s district championship over St. Pius X. For Weiss, it was the revenge win this season at Pleasant Hill. Swink says her memories go beyond the pitch though.
“Just bus rides and laughing,” Swink said.
Gonzalez started his Spoofhound career at the same time the seniors started their high-school careers.
“They mean a lot,” Gonzalez said. “They have been here since the moment I started coaching them. It has been really fun to see them grow and develop. To be honest, all those four have been starting all three years. We are going to really, really miss them.”
Maryville will finish its regular season on Tuesday at Savannah where the Spoofhounds can wrap up a second-place finish in the MEC.
“It is good for us — just learning what we need to focus on and what we really need to pinpoint before bigger matchups coming up in districts,” Swink said.