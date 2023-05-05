23-05-11 MHSSoc Abby4.jpg
Maryville senior Abby Swink makes a save against Johnston on Friday night at the Hound Pound. 

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville seniors Katie Weiss, Kennedy Kurz, Abby Swink and Halle Buck have done a lot of winning in their three seasons with the Spoofhound soccer team after losing their freshman seasons due to the pandemic. The senior class is 2-for-2 on district titles and have 40 wins.

“We’ve all been playing together since elementary school and we’ve really come a long way together,” Weiss said.

