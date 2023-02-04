MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville boys basketball team started a slate of 3-straight conference games with a 73-57 victory over St. Pius X in front of a big Courtwarming crowd on Friday night at the Hound Pound.
The Warriors (1-13; 0-3 MEC) have struggled to finish games this season, but their two conference games have been 2-point losses to Benton and Chillicothe. Maryville (16-4; 2-1 MEC) was determined not to let this one come down to the last minute.
“This team only had one win tonight, but obviously they are a tough team,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “They play hard defense. They are physical. You can’t take anybody for granted.”
With a 2-2 tie, senior Drew Burns gave the Spoofhounds the lead for good with a basket. Burns, as he does most nights, took on the biggest challenge on the other end of the floor as he guarded St. Pius X 15.4 point-per-game scorer Grant Redd, the grandson of legendary Northwest Missouri State athletic director Jim Redd and son of former Bearcat basketball player Matt Redd.
Burns held Redd to just five points in the first half when the game was still competitive. Burns’ defense was just one example of the Spoofhounds finding their role and excelling at it as the team had its other four starters score at least 14 points each.
“They start to key in on somebody — they take him away — but that just leaves somebody else even more wide open,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We have the personnel to do it this year — to spread the wealth with the points — and that is hard to guard."
Junior guard Derek Quinlin was the first to catch fire. Quinlin leads the team in assists this season, but was finding his own shot in the first quarter with eight points, including two 3-pointers. The second 3-pointer gave Maryville its first double-digit lead at 17-7.
The margin grew to 26-11 in the second quarter as Quinlin connected with Delton Davis — a familiar phrase from football season — for a 3-pointer. Peyton McCollum and Caden Stoecklein ended the half with back-to-back 3-pointers and Maryville took a 36-19 lead into the break.
St. Pius X owned the beginning of the third quarter with a 7-0 run to trim the margin to 36-26, but the Spoofhounds opened the margin back up with a strong finish to the quarter behind 3-straight 3-pointers by McCollum. The lead was 52-38 going into the fourth quarter.
“He is a great spot-up shooter and that is what we love about him,” Maryville senior Keaton Stone said. “… When you come from Ben McCollum, you gotta know how to shoot the 3-ball and he does it amazingly and that’s why we love him.”
While Quinlin owned the first quarter and McCollum had the third, Caden Stoecklein put the game away in the fourth quarter with 10 points in the final frame.
“That is what we do, we all step up in those big games,” McCollum said.
Quinlin led the team with 18 points while McCollum and Stoecklein had 17 each and Stone had 14. Davis had four, Burns had two and Lucas Vierthaler had one.
“Those are the most fun games when we are all balanced, when we are all scoring,” Stone said. “It just shows that we are moving the ball well and that everyone is getting good looks.”
Maryville hits the road for back-to-back MEC games — first at Cameron on Tuesday and then at Benton next Friday.
“That was the best defensive basketball we’ve played all year,” McCollum said.