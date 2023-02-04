23-02-09 MHS Drew2.jpg
Maryville senior Drew Burns shoots a 3-pointer in the second half on Friday against St. Pius X in the Hound Pound. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville boys basketball team started a slate of 3-straight conference games with a 73-57 victory over St. Pius X in front of a big Courtwarming crowd on Friday night at the Hound Pound.

The Warriors (1-13; 0-3 MEC) have struggled to finish games this season, but their two conference games have been 2-point losses to Benton and Chillicothe. Maryville (16-4; 2-1 MEC) was determined not to let this one come down to the last minute.

