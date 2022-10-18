MARYVILLE, Mo.. — Kennedy Kurz, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon have played a lot of volleyball together and wanted to make their final match in the Hound Pound one that they’d remember.
The trio of Hounds played this summer with the Genesis Volleyball Academy alongside several of East Atchison’s stars and decided that they wanted their Senior Night to be against their friends.
“We definitely planned it beforehand during our season together,” Pettlon said. “We wanted to play them on Senior Night. We wanted to have a competitive game so we’ve been waiting for it.”
East Atchison (23-6) made their bid to spoil Maryville’s big night early on with a 25-17 victory in the first set, but the Spoofhounds (17-14-2) rallied to take the final three sets of the night 25-21, 26-24 and 25-19.
“It's just everything, so many emotions. A lot of sadness, happiness, excitement and a lot of crying happened before the game,” Kurz said. “I think we were just so glad that we came out and just played like this and got a win.”
While the night belonged to the seniors, Spoofhound freshman Brylee Acklin capped the first set with a kill from the middle of the floor.
“After the first set, I think we all kind of regrouped and came back stronger,” Vierthaler said.
The set of the night was the third. The Wolves jumped out to a 11-7 lead, but Addison Weldon ended the East Atchison run with a kill. Olivia Stanley got a block and Pettlon had an ace to pull Maryville within 11-10.
Pettlon’s quick decisions at setter kept Maryville in the match with several dumps over the net for points — taking advantage of a Wolves’ defense focused on Vierthaler. A Weldon kill capped a 3-0 Maryville run to knot the set at 18-18.
East Atchison was able to pull back in front 22-19, but the Hounds rallied again with a Pettlon kill followed by one for Vierthaler and a Jalea Price ace to tie it at 22-22. East Atchison led 24-23, but a Vierthaler kill and strong serving from Bryna Grow led to a 3-0 Maryville run and a 26-24 win.
The fourth set was competitive early, but a Stanley kill gave Maryville the lead for good at 11-10 and sparked a 7-0 run for Maryville. Vierthaler and Weldon took over from there and the Spoofhounds built a big enough lead — 23-12 at one point — to give each of the seniors a curtain call in front of the home fans.
“Everything,” Cook said of what the seniors mean to her. “Looking at who they are and what they bring to the team, they bring every aspect of what a good athlete should bring. They have the competitiveness, they have the talent, they have the skill, they have the leadership, and everything you want in an athlete, they have it.”
A Weldon kill ended the set with a 25-19 win and ended the match with a 3-1 victory.
Vierthaler, Kurz and Pettlon were honored after the match for reaching milestones in the last few weeks. Kurz reached 1,000 career digs, Pettlon reached 1,000 career assists and Vierthaler reached 1,000 career kills.
“Whenever you have Kennedy as our libero, Rylee who can put them down and a few others who can put them down too, it is pretty easy for me whenever they are doing all the work,” Pettlon said.
Vierthaler added to her honors by breaking the Spoofhound record for kills in a season, surpassing Serena Sundell’s 2020 record of 451.
“I never thought I’d be here breaking that,” Vierthaler said. “It is crazy to me that I did and it just feels awesome. It was all because of my teammates that I was able to do it.”
Kurz says her high-school career alongside Vierthaler and Pettlon has been all she could have imagined.
“It is really neat,” Kurz said. “I just think back to little seventh-grade Kennedy who had never been a libero and that is all she wanted to be. It is just really cool to see how the hard work has paid off. I’m also just really happy for Anastyn and Rylee. We’ve been playing together since the eighth grade and all of us getting it together makes it that much more special.”
After the regular-season finale at St. Pius X on Tuesday, the Spoofhounds open the Class 3, District 16 on Thursday against Lafayette in Savannah.
“Just play our game,” Pettlon said.
Maryville 3, Chillicothe 1
The Spoofhounds rallied after losing the first set 25-8 at Chillicothe last Thursday to win the next three 25-22, 25-13 and 25-16.
Vierthaler led the Hounds with 27 kills. Stanley had four blocks and Kurz had 27 digs while Pettlon had 26 assists.
Lewis Central Tournament
The Spoofhounds went 1-3 in this Lewis Central Tournament in Council Bluffs. The win was a 2-0 (21-13, 21-18) sweep over Glenwood.
The losses came to Stanton, Missouri Valley and Council Bluffs-Abraham Lincoln.