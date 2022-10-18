22-10-20 MHSVB Kurz.jpg
Maryville senior Kennedy Kurz passes a ball on Monday night in the Hound Pound.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo.. — Kennedy Kurz, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon have played a lot of volleyball together and wanted to make their final match in the Hound Pound one that they’d remember.

The trio of Hounds played this summer with the Genesis Volleyball Academy alongside several of East Atchison’s stars and decided that they wanted their Senior Night to be against their friends.

