ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhounds played a game on Thursday that would make any baseball traditionalist smile. In a 6-4 win over Benton to take third in the Pony Express Tournament, Maryville was able to execute all the small details of the game.
“In my opinion, this is the best game we’ve played all year,” Maryville senior Connor Drake said. “We had very few errors, we were hitting the ball, executing the stuff we were told to do and it was a clean game.”
It began on the mound where junior Adam Patton and freshman Peyton McCollum combined to pitch all seven innings and didn’t allow a walk while pounding the strike zone with 74 strikes in 107 pitches.
“My guys were behind me making plays the whole time,” Patton said.
Patton threw the first 4 1/3 innings while allowing seven hits and three runs with two strikeouts. McCollum recorded the final eight outs allowing one hit and no earned runs.
“AP — he is always consistent, you know what you are going to get with him,” Maryville coach Hans Plackemeier said. “He pitches to contact, we make plays behind him and good things happen. Peyton — he can pitch to contact and he can strike people out. He does it all.”
While the pitchers were throwing the strikes, the batters took advantage of their opportunities. It began in the first inning with Drake working a full count and drawing a walk to begin the game. Freshman Canon Creason advanced Drake to second with a sacrifice bunt.
Drake stole third on the catcher’s throw back to the pitcher with Benton not paying attention. Junior Cooper Loe got the Spoofhounds on the board without recording a hit thanks to a sacrifice fly.
“It is huge for them to see that work in a game so that they can see that there is a process in place and if we follow it, good things happen,” Plackemeier said.
The Spoofhounds’ first hit came to leadoff the third inning with a single from Cooper Gastler. Drake picked up his second walk of the night and Loe picked up a single. First baseman Blake Katen drove in Gastler with a 2-out RBI single.
“You always want to get the lead early so that way your pitcher can settle in and throw strikes,” Drake said. “We were able to execute that today and it worked out in our favor.”
In the fourth inning, Drake reached base for the third time in the game with an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
“We were hitting the ball hard and we were hitting their pitchers hard,” Patton said.
The small-ball success continued in the fifth with sophomore Don Allen executing a squeeze play with a bunt single to score Loe. Spencer Scott and Gastler added 2-out RBI singles to extend the lead to 6-0.
“Our approach is nice, easy, simple singles,” Drake said. “When you get the simple swing, the ball will carry far.”
Benton got its offense going in the bottom of the fifth inning with three runs, but McCollum came in with a runner on second and one out. McCollum drew a grounder to himself and a fly out to right field.
“I just tried to throw strikes, put it in the zone and let them hit it because I knew I had my defense behind me,” McCollum said.
McCollum followed that up with a 1-2-3 sixth inning. The freshman recorded the first two outs of the seventh inning before adversity struck.
The Cardinals got their first hit against McCollum with a double to right field and then a dropped fly ball allowed a run to score and the batter to reach second. The infield huddled around McCollum after the error.
“They were just encouraging me and trying to get me hyped,” McCollum said. “It worked pretty well I guess.”
McCollum responded by drawing a fly ball to Drake in center field to end the game.
Loe led the offense with a 3-for-3 day at the plate. Gastler added two hits.
The Spoofhounds see Benton again on Monday with a game in St. Joseph before a road trip to Savannah on Wednesday and a tournament in Chillicothe next weekend.
“It is good momentum going into next week,” Patton said. “This really helps use with confidence for sure.”