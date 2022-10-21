SAVANNAH, Mo. — A pre-match speech from Ben McCollum and a candy-bar incentive proved to be a winning combination for the Maryville Spoofhounds on Thursday night in Savannah.
The Spoofhounds (18-15-2) swept Lafayette (14-18-1) in the first round of the Class 3, District 16 with scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-13.
“That was one of our goals, throughout this whole process of districts, was to have a high-level of energy,” Spoofhound coach Bailey Cook said. “The fact that it started early tonight was definitely good.”
Before the Spoofhounds made the trip to Savannah, they had a visit from Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum. The 4-time national champion coach spoke to the Hounds about a winning mindset and winning energy.
“I think Mac’s speech really affected us a lot,” freshman Olivia Stanley said. “We really used his words to move on to the next ball and forget about mistakes. We really used that tonight and I’m glad he gave us that speech because we definitely needed it.
“He said to always move on to the next point and don’t let your attitude drag people down — always have good energy cause that energy spreads throughout the court and when you have negative energy it drags people down, but positive energy will flow and we feed off that.”
Energy continued to be a theme of the buildup to the district tournament as senior captains Kennedy Kurz, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon made a promise to get a candy bar for the loudest Spoofhound teammate in the match.
“The seniors promised us that whoever was the loudest would get a candy bar,” Weldon said with a voice that was almost gone after the match.
Asked who won, Weldon responded, “It better be me.”
Amidst a high-energy and high-volume group of Spoofhounds, Vierthaler said after the match that Weldon had indeed won and her teammates agreed.
“I think Addison Weldon was the loudest,” Stanley said. “She was so happy. I love having her on the team. She brings the energy when we are down.”
The Spoofhounds fell behind 3-1 in the first set, but Vierthaler evened the match with back-to-back kills. The Hounds continued that momentum with a 14-4 run which included the team getting Stanley involved with a pair of kills.
The Hounds kept the momentum from a 25-15 first set to start the second with a Jillian Bagley ace for a 8-4 lead. Lafayette kept the set close with the score at 19-17, but Weldon and Stanley had back-to-back kills to give the team a cushion and propel them to a 25-20 win.
“Tonight, we definitely built the trust,” Weldon said. “And hopefully we can keep it.”
Stanley opened the third set with a block, but the Irish built a quick 5-1 lead. That lead didn’t last though as Maryville closed the match with a 24-8 run to advance to the district semifinals.
Vierthaler led the team in kills, but the lineup was more balanced than usual and Cook liked seeing that as the postseason gets going.
“Obviously everyone knows that Rylee is our go-to and one of our strongest hitters, so seeing a number of girls with Rylee getting multiple swings and chances to put the ball down then actually putting the ball down, makes me very happy and excited for what is to come,” Cook said.
Led by Kurz, the Spoofhound defense also shined against the Irish, diving all over the floor.
Maryville will play second-seeded Cameron (15-13-1) on Saturday at 4 p.m., in Savannah.
“I’m very excited because I think tonight was the night we finally figured out how to play with each other,” Weldon said.