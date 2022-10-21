22-10-27 MHSVB Olivia.jpg
Maryville freshman Olivia Stanley (24) smiles after a point on Thursday in Savannah against Lafayette.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SAVANNAH, Mo. — A pre-match speech from Ben McCollum and a candy-bar incentive proved to be a winning combination for the Maryville Spoofhounds on Thursday night in Savannah.

The Spoofhounds (18-15-2) swept Lafayette (14-18-1) in the first round of the Class 3, District 16 with scores of 25-15, 25-20 and 25-13.

