ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For six quarters at Springer Gymnasium, the Spoofhounds got punched in the face. On Friday night, it was a 60-39 loss to Class 4 No. 3 Benton.
On Thursday, the Hounds (9-11) had less than 24 hours to bounce back for the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic and a matchup with Mid-Buchanan (11-14). Maryville looked like a team still recovering from the night before early on, but responded in the second half for a 44-34 victory.
“I think we kinda had a wake-up call, like this is not how Spoofhound basketball is,” Maryville senior Rylee Vierthaler said. “We need to bring it to them and not let them bring it to us, so I think that we really switched our mindset in that second half.”
Mid-Buchanan jumped out to a 24-10 lead as the second quarter wound down. Kamryn Lippold had 15 points in the half to out-score Maryville by herself.
“I think we were still kinda down from the last game cause obviously that was a tough game versus Benton,” Vierthaler said. “But I think in the second half, we woke up and we decided we are not taking this anymore, we want this more than them and change our mindset.”
The Spoofhounds gathered a bit of momentum at the end of the half with sophomore Jalea Price coming up with a steal and basket to end the half at 24-12.
Maryville looked like a different team coming out of the halftime locker room. After settling for perimeter jump shots the entire first half and rarely getting paint touches, the Hounds fed the ball to senior Rylee Vierthaler in the post on the first possession of the second half.
“Obviously, we do love to shoot threes, but the best three you can get is a paint-touch three,” Vierthaler said. “So we need to get in the paint first and if the layup or shot isn’t open, then we can kick it out and let it fly.”
Mid-Buchanan collapsed on the Central Missouri signee and Vierthaler found the team’s other college commit wide-open for a 3-pointer. After not scoring in the first half, Northwest commit Anastyn Pettlon hit the 3-pointer and on the next possession, she hit another.
“We just had more energy,” Pettlon said. “We forgot about our mistakes and just moved on.”
On the next possession, sophomore Addison Weldon hit a 3-pointer before driving for two and then knocking down another 3-pointer — punishing a Dragon defense which loaded up to guard Pettlon and Vierthaler.
“I only shot a whole lot tonight because my girl was blocking the paint which takes away Rylee and Anastyn’s points,” Weldon said. “So I knew if I shot and started hitting them, she’d pull out and that would leave it open.”
Weldon’s spurt gave the Hounds 14 points on the first five possessions of the half. Meanwhile, the Maryville defense wasn’t allowing anything to the Dragons.
“I think everyone, at halftime, kinda realized that it was time for a wake-up call,” Weldon said.
After a Rylee Hornbuckle foul shot, Vierthaler hit a 3-pointer and Price scored on a cut to cap a 22-0 run that Price began in the second quarter.
Mid-Buchanan junior Emily Parrott hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 32-28 going into the fourth quarter, but Maryville doubled Mid-Buchanan up 12-6 in the final quarter for the 10-point win.
Vierthaler led Maryville with 14 points while Pettlon and Weldon had eight, Ryesen Stiens had seven, Price had six and Hornbuckle had one.
The Spoofhounds held Lippold to four points in the second half, giving her a game-high 19 on the night. Mallie Liffring was the team’s second-leading scorer with six and no one else had more than three.
“It was about everybody being in the help and being ready,” Vierthaler said.
Maryville will host Cameron on Monday before a road trip to Savannah on Thursday and a home game against Chillicothe the following week to wrap up the regular season.
“As every game goes on, we slowly learn to play with each other more and more,” Weldon said.