Maryville sophomore Ryesen Stiens goes up for a layup Saturday in St. Joseph.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — For six quarters at Springer Gymnasium, the Spoofhounds got punched in the face. On Friday night, it was a 60-39 loss to Class 4 No. 3 Benton.

On Thursday, the Hounds (9-11) had less than 24 hours to bounce back for the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic and a matchup with Mid-Buchanan (11-14). Maryville looked like a team still recovering from the night before early on, but responded in the second half for a 44-34 victory.

