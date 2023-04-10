23-04-15 MHSSoc JerseyJalea.jpg
Maryville sophomore Jalea Price (9) celebrates Jersey Ingram's (10) goal on Monday against Mid-Buchanan at Bearcat Pitch. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound soccer team picked up their best win of the season on Monday at Bearcat Pitch with a 5-0 win over Mid-Buchanan.

The Dragons (5-2) are the reigning fourth-place team in Class 1 and returned all three of their First Team All-State players from last season with keeper Mallie Lieffring, midfielder Liv Moeckli and forward Emily Parrott.

