MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Spoofhound soccer team picked up their best win of the season on Monday at Bearcat Pitch with a 5-0 win over Mid-Buchanan.
The Dragons (5-2) are the reigning fourth-place team in Class 1 and returned all three of their First Team All-State players from last season with keeper Mallie Lieffring, midfielder Liv Moeckli and forward Emily Parrott.
The Spoofhounds (4-3; 1-0 MEC) were coming off 3-straight losses as the team tested itself against larger schools and some of the state’s best teams against Harrisonville, Smithville and Staley.
“We all came out with the mindset that we aren’t going down without a fight,” Maryville sophomore forward Jalea Price said.
The team was also without head coach Jesus Gonzalez and senior captain Halle Buck on Monday, but the team found a way to run away from a squad that was within 2-1 of them last season.
“I just told the girls to really focus on coming out strong and that is what they did,” Maryville senior keeper Abby Swink said.
Mid-Buchanan had no answer for Maryville’s speed and just over five minutes in, senior Kennedy Kurz found the back of the net. Forty-one seconds later, Price doubled the lead with a goal of her own.
“If we moved the ball well, we knew that stuff would open up,” Price said.
Lieffring lived up to her all-state status as the Spoofhounds peppered her with shots the entire first half and Lieffring kept it to 2-0 until 13 minutes remained in the half.
Makayla Yaple got her second career goal with 13 minutes left in the half as a deflected shot got past Lieffring and gave Maryville a 3-0 advantage.
“Coach always tells us to aim for the corners, so that was what I was thinking whenever I hit it,” Yaple said.
That was the lead at halftime and it remained that way as Maryville has their own goalkeeper who should be in the all-state conversation this season. An All-Region and All-District selection last season, Swink picked up her fourth shutout of the season on Monday.
The biggest test for Swink came on a second-half penalty kick. Parrott, a First Team All-State forward, stepped in to take the kick, but Swink read it well and dove to stop it. Mid-Buchanan got the rebound, but Swink set that one back too.
“The girl just looked nervous, honestly,” Swink said. “So I was like, ‘this is my goal, she’s not getting in.’ … I was like — I’m just going to stare into her soul and then dive to the right because a lot of times people go to the right — so I just went for it. I stopped it, got right back up and saved another one, because I’m like, they are not getting to the back of this net today.”
Her teammates were impressed as well.
“I was so excited,” Price said. “That was such a great save. I love it when goalies can stop PK kicks cause those are really tough to defend. I was really proud of her.”
Maryville added a fourth goal with 13 minutes left as Price got loose and was able to get one past Lieffring. The two goals give Price nine through seven games this season.
Freshman Jersey Ingram added a score in the final minute for the final 5-0 score.
The Spoofhounds face a pair of big MEC matchups this week with a trip to Bishop LeBlond on Wednesday and a home match against Chillicothe on Thursday.
“Practice is really going to help us prepare,” Yaple said. “I think we are going to be ready."
Harrisonville 5, Maryville 2
Jalea Price scored both of Maryville’s goals in a 5-2 loss to Harrisonville last Thursday in the Smithville Round Robin.
Staley won the Round Robin with a 1-0 win over Smithville, 4-1 win over Maryville and 7-0 win over Harrisonville. Smithville was second and Harrisonville was third.