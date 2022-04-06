MARYVILLE, Mo. — Four matches into the season, Maryville tennis has out-scored opponents 28-8. Unfortunately for the Hounds the eight came in a 8-1 loss to Savannah last Friday.
Over the last three seasons, the only team to beat Maryville has been Savannah, but the Spoofhounds (3-1) bounced back from the defeat with a resounding 9-0 victory over Bishop LeBlond on Wednesday afternoon at the Mark Rosewell Tennis Center.
“We’ve been playing well … we just need to play better when we play Savannah, that is about it,” Maryville senior James DiStefano said with a laugh.
Maryville has 9-0 victories already against three conference foes with Cameron, Lafayette and LeBlond.
“I think they are doing really well,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. “I’ve seen a lot of good things.”
For the Spoofhounds, the success has come with several veterans stepping up into larger roles this season. Senior Carson Kempf has become the team’s No. 1 player and improved to 3-1 in singles this season with a 8-5 win over LeBlond’s Mason Kovac.
“Just trying to put it up somewhere it will land and try to keep it low, that is all you can do,” Kempf said of playing in Wednesday’s wind.
The lineup for the Hounds has gotten stronger the last two matches with sophomore Kason Teale returning to singles play after only playing doubles for the first couple matches as he recovered from an injury suffered playing soccer.
Teale shutout Kaiden Baer 8-0 in the No. 2 singles match.
DiStefano remained undefeated in singles with a 8-3 win over Andrew Saulan.
The senior and his teammates had to battle the wind all day in addition to the Eagles, but DiStefano continued to bring energy to the court — even continuing his streak of attempting a ‘tweener’ in every match.
“I just try to keep it low and try to attempt more tweeners,” DiStefano joked about playing in the wind. “That is about it. That is my process.”
Kempf joked afterwards that he thinks DiStefano tries to get himself in situations where the only option is the between-the-legs shot. DiStefano’s insistence to try the shot is something his teammates enjoy with sophomore Jaxson Staples bragging after his LeBlond match that DiStefano nearly scored on it in his last match.
DiStefano did have a successful one last season.
Kempf and DiStefano have become Maryville’s No. 1 doubles team. They rolled to an 8-0 win over Kovac and Bryson Randolph on Wednesday.
“It is a lot of fun because I get to play with my best friend,” DiStefano said of doubles with Kempf.
Staples is the team’s No. 4 player and topped Randolph 8-1 after he and Teale teamed for an 8-0 win in doubles — giving Teale a perfect day with 8-0 shutouts in singles and doubles.
With Kempf, Teale, DiStefano and Staples all returning from last season with varsity experience, McGinness had two spots to fill in the lineup this year. One of the players who has stepped up to take one of those spots is freshman George Groumoutis.
“He is really good for coming in as a freshman,” DiStefano said.
Groumoutis was the team’s No. 5 against LeBlond and picked up an 8-1 win over Trey Icke.
The other spot has been a tribute to the depth of the roster in the early season with senior Collin Sowards and sophomore Landon Baker each seeing varsity action and wins early in the season, but the last couple matches, the spot has belonged to junior Colby Bowles.
“George is doing wonderfully,” McGinness said. “He is getting himself into varsity and really figuring out how to do everything. Then we’ve got Colby, Landon and Collin who have all played in that other varsity spot. Just getting that experience is really helping them improve their games.”
Bowles excelled on Wednesday with a 8-1 win over Brady Rocha in singles and teamed with Groumoutis for a 8-1 doubles win as well.
Maryville will be back in action Thursday at 4 p.m. when the Hounds host Benton for the annual Pink-Out Match at the Rosewell Tennis Center.