ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — When Caden Stoecklein, Drew Burns, Keaton Stone and Jesus Flores came to Maryville High School, they inherited a basketball program in transition.
Coming off a 23-3 season in 2019, Maryville was losing four senior starters with Eli Dowis, Matthew Madden, Tyler Houchin and Creid Stoecklein. The program had three-straight seasons of at least 23 wins, but knew that the future presented new challenges with a very different team and a very young team.
“I loved coaching these guys,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “It was so much fun this season to coach this group of guys. You couldn’t ask for a better group of people.”
That senior group wanted to make sure they left the program with the same winning tradition they came into it with and after four winning seasons, the seniors finished their final season with a 23-5 record and holding their heads high following a thriller of a district championship showdown with Lafayette that resulted in a 51-46 loss.
“These four years have flown really fast,” Caden Stoecklein said. “It has been a pleasure playing for my dad and with … my best friends. I’ve grown up with them and played with them my whole life.”
The Spoofhounds exploded out of the gates with a 6-0 lead and it was 8-2 after a putback by Stone, who was dominant in the paint against a Lafayette team with the size advantage at every position.
“Lafayette always plays super physical and super fast,” Caden Stoecklein said. “And that is what they do super well. I’m so proud of Keaton in the paint, getting rebounds and just solidifying himself in the paint as kinda the go-to guy. He played with energy all night.”
The Irish responded with a 6-0 run to tie the game and the teams began to settle in the back-and-forth battle. A Derek Quinlin 3-pointer put the Spoofhounds in front 15-10.
Lafayette came back with two-straight buckets, but Peyton McCollum and Caden Stoecklein each hit 3-pointers for a 21-14 lead.
“We played our butts off,” Quinlin said. “That is all you can ask for. We knew we were going to have to do that throughout the whole game.”
Future Missouri Western Griffon Camden Bennett scored a 3-point play with three seconds left in the half, but McCollum hustled back down the floor and was fouled on a running 3-pointer with a second left. The sophomore hit all three free throws for a 24-17 halftime lead.
Lafayette did not hit a 3-pointer in the first half, but opened the second half red-hot with three 3-pointers to go in front 28-26. Threes by McCollum and Quinlin ended the run and another McCollum 3-pointer put the Hounds up 37-30.
The Irish fought back again and a Mikey Thomas free throw to begin the fourth quarter gave them the lead at 38-37. Stoecklein answered with a bucket, but the bounces continued to go against Maryville in the fourth quarter.
Lafayette senior George Galloway fired a corner 3-pointer which hit the rim, bounced up off the top of the backboard then back down off the rim and in. The shot put Lafayette up 41-39 and Maryville never led again.
Stone got the Hounds within 43-41 and a Quinlin 3-pointer had it down to 47-44 with 44 seconds left, but Lafayette was able to control the ball and hit their free throws for the 5-point win.
“I’m so proud of the way we played,” Caden Stoecklein said. “We gave it our all and I couldn’t say more about our team this year. We played together and we’ve worked so hard together. I could tell that everyone on this team cared tremendously and that is probably what hurts the most.”
McCollum finished with 15 points while Stoecklein and Quinlin each had nine, Stone had eight, Burns had three and Delton Davis had two.
“I wouldn’t do it with anyone else,” McCollum said. “This group is amazing. I’m going to miss the seniors a lot.”
While the Spoofhounds lose three senior starters, they will return one of the most explosive cores in the area with Quinlin, Davis and McCollum.
“I’m so proud of these seniors — I’m so proud of everyone on this team,” Quinlin said. “We stepped up to the challenge and it was a dogfight throughout the whole game. I’m just so proud.”