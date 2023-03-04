23-03-09 MHSLaf Keaton3.jpg
Maryville senior Keaton Stone collects himself following the district final on Friday against Lafayette in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — When Caden Stoecklein, Drew Burns, Keaton Stone and Jesus Flores came to Maryville High School, they inherited a basketball program in transition.

Coming off a 23-3 season in 2019, Maryville was losing four senior starters with Eli Dowis, Matthew Madden, Tyler Houchin and Creid Stoecklein. The program had three-straight seasons of at least 23 wins, but knew that the future presented new challenges with a very different team and a very young team.

