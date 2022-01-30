CAMERON, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds extended their winning streak to five games on Saturday. A 5-game winning streak isn’t that rare, but what makes the Spoofhounds’ special is that two of those wins are over top-5 ranked opponents.
After beating Class 2 No. 5 Bishop LeBlond and East Buchanan last week, the Spoofhounds turned to the Cameron Tournament where they were seeded third. After cruising past Northeast (KC) in the opener, Maryville (12-7) upset an 11-win Smithville team to reach the finals.
Waiting for them in the finals was MEC rival Chillicothe (16-3). The No. 4 team in Class 4 beat Maryville 52-35 in November in a game that was 33-13 at one point.
The Spoofhounds were out to prove that they aren’t the same team they were in November. They accomplished that goal with a 41-34 win over the Hornets.
“They are a great team,” Maryville junior Rylee Vierthaler said. “That shows a lot about our growth. The coaches have really been stressing what we need to work on and I think we ‘ve really done that in practice. That really showed today.”
Maryville made sure to throw the first punch on Saturday by scoring on their first four possessions of the game. Junior Anastyn Pettlon started it by going coast-to-coast for a layup, and then Vierthaler and Ava Dumke connected on back-to-back 3-pointers before Pettlon hit a pair at the foul line for a 10-0 lead.
“Always, we talk about having that attack mindset, that attack mentality,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “For the girls to come out right from the tip and be ready to go was really important.”
Chillicothe came back with a 7-0 run of their own, but Maryville freshman Jalea Price capped the first quarter scoring with a basket off an assist from Vierthaler and the Spoofhounds took a 12-7 lead into the second quarter.
“I remember the first time we played them, I was really nervous,” Price said. “I was so scared, but now I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more confident throughout the whole season.”
Vierthaler immediately made the margin 14-7, but Chillicothe battled back to cut it to 15-12 before Vierthaler finished the low-scoring first half with a basket to give Maryville a 17-12 lead going into the intermission.
In the second half, it was Maryville once more who came out firing. Specifically, it was a freshman with Price who hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter and knock the Hornets back on their heels again.
“I was open and I hadn’t made one,” Price said. “I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to shoot it.’ I made two right off the bat and was like, ‘Well, it worked.’”
Price wasn’t the only freshman who stepped up. After Chillicothe star Jolie Bonderer cut the lead to 25-17 with a 3-point play, Spoofhound freshman Addison Weldon had the basket to get the margin back to 10.
Bonderer was still causing trouble for the Spoofhounds though and she started and finished a 9-2 which stretched into the fourth quarter and sliced the margin to 31-29.
“Jolie is a great player,” Vierthaler said. “It kept getting in the post and that is where their shots would come from so we focused on that.”
Vierthaler and Bonderer traded baskets to make it 33-31, but then Vierthaler found space at the top of the key and hit the biggest shot of the game with a 3-pointer.
“That is just Rylee Vierthaler being Rylee Vierthaler,” Obley said. “What these girls do best is they play really hard for each other and move the ball well. She knew what we needed and she stepped up.”
While Vierthaler’s shot gave Maryville some cushion, freshman Ryesen Stiens completely flipped momentum back in Maryville’s favor with a steal under Chillicothe’s basket and layup with 3:39 on the clock for a 38-31 lead.
"We are not in this position that we are right now without Ryesen Stiens and the way that she does so many things for us that you may not see in a stat book,” Obley said.
Pettlon hit a trio of free throws down the stretch to seal the win and Maryville was able to make it 2-straight years with the Cameron Tournament championship.
“Every game that we played in, we’ve learned something and taken something from it,” Obley said. “So now for them to close out this big win shows that it is not an accident.”
Vierthaler had 16 points and Bonderer had 15 to lead their respective teams, but Maryville’s supporting cast provided the difference. Price finished with 10 points and Pettlon had eight.
Maryville will get back on the court Tuesday with a road trip to Lathrop before nine days off prior to a pivotal MEC showdown with Benton on Feb. 10.
“We just have to stay focused and play with a lot of heart and confidence,” Price said.