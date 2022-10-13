MARYVILLE, Mo.. — For years, Spoofhound football has dominated its biggest rivalry with the school just down the road. Maryville has defeated Savannah 11-straight times with their last loss coming in 2011.
Matt Webb was hired as the Spoofhound head coach in 2012 and since then the game has never been within single digits.
“We play for a trophy that’s not made of gold or silver or anything fancy,” Webb said. “It is literally a highway sign. It is a bragging rights game. It is an important rivalry every year.”
This year, for the first time since that 2012 meeting, Savannah (7-0, 4-0 MEC) enters this year’s version of the game undefeated. With Maryville (4-3, 3-1 MEC) coming off its third loss of the season, the Spoofhounds will be the underdog on Friday night in Savannah.
Savannah is led by first-year coach Anthony Hays.
“When you win early, kids kinda buy in,” Hays said. “We had that win (over California Week One) and we had a close win against East Buchanan, who won state last year, and I think that was an even bigger confidence boost. In our area, East Buchanan is kinda the standard in that class of football, and for us to get a win over a state champion, even though they are a couple classes smaller than us, I think after that is when we kinda caught fire.”
The coach has spent time coaching in King City, Parkview and Branson and is new to the rivalry with Savannah, but he knows the basic facts of the last decade.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Webb and what he has built there and I’m hoping that we can build something similar here in Savannah and really ramp up this rivalry to where we are relevant in it,” Hays said. “The only thing I do know about it is that there is a sign that gets traded back and forth and it hasn’t been in our hands for a very, very long time. I want us to be relevant. I want us to be a team that earns the right to be in the conversation with Maryville, and hopefully this Friday, we can be.”
If Savannah is going to take back the Highway 71 sign, the running game will power the attack, specifically Cade Chappell (No. 22). The running back has 1,281 yards in seven games this season with 17 touchdowns. He has one catch for a 45-yard touchdown.
“Cade Chappell is having a monster year,” Hays said. “He would make any coach look great. He just runs the ball hard. He is a north-and-south guy and when he gets loose, he can take it the distance.”
Chappell took over as the feature back for Alex Hopper (No. 6) midway through last season, but Hopper has remained a key part of the offense with 354 rushing yards and six touchdowns along with 202 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Senior Ethan Dudeck (No. 19) returned as Savannah’s starting quarterback this season and has been effective in his limited opportunities. He has completed 40-of-65 passes this season for 649 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.
Dudeck’s favorite weapon this season has been Zayden Snapp (No. 15) who has 260 yards and four touchdowns. Snapp and Hopper are the only receivers on the team with over 200 yards this season.
“We are playing with an attitude that we expect to win,” Hays said. “We are by no means playing perfect football. We had to find a way to win last Friday, but I think the kids are bought in and playing hard. And they are believing in themselves.”
Savannah’s defense is led by Landon Noland (No. 18) with 48 tackles and eight tackles for loss this season as well as Truman Bodenhausen (No. 7) with four interceptions this season.
The Spoofhounds have faced one of the toughest schedules in Class 3 with their losses coming to state-ranked teams with Blair Oaks, Lutheran North and St. Pius X.
“We aren’t going to play a team that is going to beat themselves, so we have to go take it,” Hays said of Maryville.
Savannah’s MEC schedule is back-loaded with Maryville and St. Pius X the last two weeks of the regular season. Savannah is the conference’s lone unbeaten team while Maryville and St. Pius X each have one loss, so the last two weeks will determine the conference champion.
“Coach Hays has done an excellent job,” Webb said. “Savannah is undefeated because they’ve earned it. They are excellent in all three phases. He is a great coach and you can tell his impact has been felt by the way they are playing football. They are really executing at a high level.”
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“This is a huge game,” Webb said. “Everyone needs to get down there and watch it. … It is going to be a packed house with two communities that love their football and we need to have great fan support. We appreciate everyone who will make the 30 minute drive and help us try and get a win.”