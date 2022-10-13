2021-10-21 MHS FB Sign.jpg
The Highway 71 Trophy has been in Maryville's possession since 2012. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo.. — For years, Spoofhound football has dominated its biggest rivalry with the school just down the road. Maryville has defeated Savannah 11-straight times with their last loss coming in 2011.

Matt Webb was hired as the Spoofhound head coach in 2012 and since then the game has never been within single digits.

