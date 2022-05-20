CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — As Cleo Johnson dribbled the ball into the corner and the Maryville Spoofhounds clinched their seventh-straight district title, another Cleo was smiling down from the stands at what he helped create.
Cleo Samudzi, called "the father of competitive soccer in Maryville” by former Spoofhound coach Dale Reuter, founded and ran the Twisters program from 2005 to 2017 which raised the level of soccer in Maryville by giving youth a competitive travel program.
“After winning that game that obviously meant a lot to us, it was just really nice seeing him,” Maryville junior Katie Weiss said. “He was the reason that I actually got serious about soccer. He was the one that really coached me the basics of soccer.”
Samudzi and the rest of the Spoofhound supporters had plenty of reasons to smile as Johnson dribbled out the clock on a 1-0 Class 2, District 8 Championship win over St. Pius X. It was the Spoofhounds first win over the Warriors since 2013.
“It feels freaking amazing,” Johnson said. “Like I’ve never been happier. I did know, honestly, that we could beat them. But once we scored that early goal, it was survival from there.”
St. Pius X (16-6-1) beat Maryville, 3-1, earlier this season to win the Midland Empire Conference championship and as the teams were taking the field one of the Warrior players asked their coach if they could go to Six Flags when they went to St. Louis.
Maryville (13-4) will be the program with a chance to make that trip to the state semifinals in St. Louis.
They will have to avenge a 4-2 loss from earlier this season to Pleasant Hill to make that happen. The Chicks (16-5) beat Summit Christian Academy, 2-1, in overtime on Thursday to earn their trip to Maryville. The state quarterfinals will be Saturday, May 28, at the Hound Pound.
While Samudzi started many of the Spoofhounds on their paths to soccer success, Chase Tolson and Jesus Gonzalez have raised the level of soccer for Maryville the past two seasons. This fall, the boys earned their first state trophy by taking third. A win next Saturday would guarantee the girls their first state trophy.
“I’m pumped for that game,” Maryville senior Lauren Cullin said. “I feel like we will have a lot of support out there. We travel a lot so we don’t normally get a crowd, but a chance to go to the final four is super, super exciting.”
In a reversal of the first contest of the season between the Hounds and Warriors, St. Pius X dominated the possession battle early, but when Maryville got its chance, it didn’t miss.
With 24:46 left in the first, Maryville created its first corner-kick chance and Johnson took advantage by looking for senior Lauren Cullin in front of the goal.
Cullin made contact, but only slightly redirected the ball as Warrior keeper Katherine Lewis came out of the goal to contest. Cullin drawing Lewis meant that when the ball found the foot of freshman Addison Weldon, all she saw was the back of the net.
“I saw it coming short, and I knew sometimes it will miss Lauren’s head so I squared my body just right and just had a tap in,” Weldon said. “It just went right to the back of the goal. It was just wide open. No one was back there, no one else went back there. So it was kinda cool.”
Weldon immediately shot and even as she saw it go into the net was in a state of disbelief.
“Honestly, I was like, ‘did I actually just make that,’ and I looked around to see if everyone else was reacting,” Weldon said. “Then I just lost it, I was screaming and we were all so excited. It was amazing.”
The goal gave Maryville the lead and allowed them to dictate the rest of the game. The primary thorns in St. Pius X’s attack were Maryville junior keeper Abby Swink and senior center backs Cullin and Shanna Ingram.
“I’m really proud of our defensive line today,” Cullin said.
Swink was busy in the first half with Maryville more willing to let the Warriors have possession as long as they were preventing good opportunities. Swink made several saves as Cullin, Ingram and the rest of the Spoofhounds forced the Warriors into rushed, contested shots.
“Holding them with a 1-0 lead since the first half was just awesome,” Swink said.
On the other end the Spoofhounds showed their speed Kennedy Kurz, Jalea Price and Ryesen Stiens. Maryville kept St. Pius X honest and off rhythm by creating its own chances.
“We are just so blessed that we are still going,” Kurz said. “… Just the thought that we have a chance to make it to the final four and the Maryville girls’ soccer team has never done it before, it is a lot to think about and it is a lot to hopefully look forward to.”
As the clock dwindled, it was All-State seniors Arianne Skidmore and Johnson who passed the ball to each other and Johnson who went to the corner to kick off the celebration as the P.A. counted it down.
“It feels so good to beat St. Pius,” Weldon said. “That is like the one team I wanted to beat the most this season and we did it. And I knew we would. We’ve been working really hard for it.”