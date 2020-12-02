SAVANNAH, Mo. – The second round of the Savannah Tournament ended up being a wake-up call for the Maryville Spoofhounds in their 50-43 win over Class-5 William Chrisman.
The Spoofhounds relied heavily on senior Serena Sundell, who scored 31 points to help Maryville advance to the championship game on Friday.
“We kind of had to wake-up pretty quickly and get going,” Spoofhound sophomore Rylee Vierthaler said. “I thought we did and overcame some things that didn’t really go our way and pulled out a win.”
Both offenses struggled to get going in the first quarter with a combined 10 points through seven minutes. Sundell scored 12 points in the first quarter, but it was two late 3-pointers in the final minute that led the Spoofhounds to a 14-4 lead at the end of the quarter.
The Bears gave Maryville fits most of the night on defense and did so with their pressure defense. Mele Taula began the second quarter with a steal and a basket to begin 7-3 run early in the second quarter.
There was frustration among some of the Spoofhounds due to the offensive struggles. Maryville had scored just one point though the first five minutes of the quarter. Vierthaler and Sundell combined for eight of the nine second-quarter points.
“I give credit to them, they had a lot of good ball pressure that we weren’t prepared for,” Sundell said. “I think some people could see that on my face (frustration), and I have to do a better job of hiding that and not showing the other team that they’re getting to me. I was a little frustrated, but I need to be better at playing through that.”
The Bears began the second half with a run to cut into the Maryville lead. Monica Tharp and Taula scored back-to-back baskets to make it an eight-point game and held the Spoofhounds scoreless for the first three and a half minutes of the quarter.
Lauren Cullin’s free throws at the 4:26 mark extended the Maryville lead back to 10 at 25-15, but a free throw and layup from William Chrisman cut the lead back to seven. Baskets from Vierthaler and Sundell to end the quarter gave the Spoofhounds a 32-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Unlike the previous three quarters, the Maryville offense found a rhythm early in the fourth. Cullin, Sundell and Vierthaler each had a basket in a 6-0 run to begin the quarter. Vierthaler’s three-pointer with 5:41 to go gave the Spoofhounds their biggest lead of the game at 41-23.
The Bears wouldn’t go away, though. William Chrisman went on a 13-4 run over a three-minute period to cut the lead to seven with 57 seconds remaining in the game.
The two teams traded free throws over the final minute of the game with Sundell making all four of her attempts to keep the Bears at bay.
Taula led the Bears with 14 points and Tharp finished with nine. Maryville coach Quentin Albrecht was impressed with what he saw from William Chrisman.
“These are the types of teams that we have to beat to get to where we want to go,” Albrecht said. “The last time we played them we played them down here and they just really out physical'ed us and were tougher than us. Tonight I felt at least that we able to compete in that aspect of toughness. There have been time in the past where our girls weren’t tough and that may be what I was most impressed with tonight.”
Sundell led the team with 31 points, Vierthaler was second on the team with 13 points and Cullin finished third with five points.
“I don’t think there was a time where I felt nervous, I think our team had it under control,” Sundell said. “We just had to do the little things, do those little things and stay with that composure.”
Maryville will face MEC-foe Benton on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the tournament championship. The Cardinals defeated Smithville 54-42 in the other semifinal game.
“We love to compete, and this was a good game for us,” Vierthaler said. “They were a good team and it will be good to get us ready for the championship.”