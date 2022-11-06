22-11-10 XCMHS Ellie2.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville freshman Ellie Parsons runs at the Class 3 State Championships on Saturday in Columbia. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Spoofhound cross-country teams brought nine runners to the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships on Saturday and all nine are slated to return to the Hounds in 2023.

The young Spoofhounds will be more experienced next season and coach Rodney Bade knows that Saturday’s race in the windy and wet conditions at the University of Missouri’s Gans Creek course in Columbia.

22-11-10 XCMHS trio.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville's Connor Blackford, Bradley Deering and Colton Berry run at the Class 3 State Championships on Saturday in Columbia. 
22-11-10 XCMHS Dalton.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville sophomore Dalton McDonough crosses the finish line at the Class 3 State Championships on Saturday in Columbia. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags