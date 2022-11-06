This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Spoofhound cross-country teams brought nine runners to the MSHSAA Class 3 State Championships on Saturday and all nine are slated to return to the Hounds in 2023.
The young Spoofhounds will be more experienced next season and coach Rodney Bade knows that Saturday’s race in the windy and wet conditions at the University of Missouri’s Gans Creek course in Columbia.
“Hopefully it leaves them hungry and excited for more next year,” Bade said.
Sophomore Dylan Masters was the top finisher for Maryville, just two places from a medal, in 27th place with 17:13.2. Last season, Masters was 66th at state. He was excited about the progress he made this season.
“It could have been better, but I am still pretty happy with that,” Masters said. “It is another PR. You slowly get there. Sometimes you make big jumps, sometimes you make small jumps. Today, this weather is not enjoyable. It is not fun with the high winds and everything.
“You get what you get and you don’t throw a fit.”
Sophomore Bradley Deering and junior Connor Blackford ran near each other for most of the race and were able to finish 36th and 37th respectively with a 17:23.8 and 17:24.4.
“I left it all on the line,” Deering said.
For Blackford, it was the finish he wanted after a tumultuous season. A state medalist last season, Blackford battled respiratory illnesses all season with the low point coming at the Gans Creek course midseason when he was unable to finish the race.
“It was just kinda back-to-back-to-back respiratory stuff,” Blackford said. “It knocked me out early in the season. Then I got back and earlier this week, I got another bug. I wasn’t even sure if I’d be here right now.”
Blackford worked hard to improve and earn his way back to Gans Creek for another shot and he capitalized on it with a strong finish to the season. It was a season-best time for Blackford.
“It feels great,” Blackford said. “Time was one thing, but I felt strong doing it. Coming around the 2K (mark), I was like I got this. I was just having a lot of fun. It feels like the redemption I needed after the last time down here.”
Junior Colton Berry capped his breakout season by finishing 108th overall while sophomore Grant Smail was 137th to round out the team scoring.
The Spoofhounds finished 10th as a team.
“We are young enough that they haven’t experienced a meet like this,” Bade said. “We’ve had some wind, but we haven’t had the cold and the wind and the mud. It is one they will remember. We are going to be pretty happy with tenth place today. That was higher than we were predicted to finish.”
Sophomore Dalton McDonough smashed his personal-best by 28 seconds and finished 148th overall. Sophomore Raymond Zhao rounded out the Spoofhound runners in 158th.
“Dalton got his PR and he got his goal of breaking 20,” Masters said. “That is a big marker for him and now he should be able to progress more.”
The girls team brought two competitors with freshman Ellie Parsons and sophomore Katherine Pohren each placing in the top 90. Both were first-year cross-country runners this year.
“I love running with her and I love running with the team,” Parsons said.
Parsons enjoyed her first state run as she was 81st with a 22:14.6. She is looking forward to trying to build off that over the next three seasons.
“It was really fun,” Parsons said. “It was a little nerve-wracking at first, but after the gun goes off and you start running, it is nice. You really know why you do this sport after that.”
Pohren finished 89th with a 22:28.6. The girls team had two sophomores and three freshmen this season, so Bade is excited for their future together.
“Experience: that is the name of the game down here with where they were falling as far as their PRs and stuff,” Bade said. “… I’m very proud of them. Now the next time they are here — as a team maybe — they kinda know what it feels like.”