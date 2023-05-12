WARRENSBURG, Mo. — District 16 sent six representatives to Warrensburg on Friday afternoon to face off with District 13 for a spot in the Class 1 State Tournament. All six from District 16 moved on including a trio for Maryville.
In doubles, district champions Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples took the first set 6-4 over Knob Noster’s Isaac Courter and Chance Howard. They finished them off the second set with a 6-3 victory.
"Kason and Jaxson made it to sectionals last year," Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said. "Their goal this year was to make it to state and they accomplished that goal they set. I’m so proud of them."
After falling in sectionals last season, the junior pairing will make its first trip to state.
“Each year you just hope to keep going farther than you did the year before,” Staples said. “Kason and I lost last year at sectionals so we knew coming into this year that state was our goal. So it just feels really good to reach our goal and finally go to state.”
In the other doubles matchup, Savannah’s Evan Heftye and Noah Gould lost the first set to Warrensburg’s Quinn Conley and Liam Hynes 6-1, but rallied to win the second 6-1 and took the tiebreaker 10-7.
In singles, it was a dominating day for District 16. Savannah’s Cole Horton beat Lafayette County’s Camryn McBride 6-0, 6-0, and Maryville sophomore Kristian Mendez was nearly as dominant with a 6-0 first set and then a 6-1 second set against Marshall’s Erian Jones.
"Kristian had been feeling a little under the weather this week," McGinness said. "I knew he could play well. He persevered through being sick and played some great tennis to win 6-0,6-1 and make it to state his first year playing for Maryville."
Mendez will be making his first trip to the state tournament as well.
“It means a lot to me — making state — especially with Kason and Jaxson,” Mendez said. “I’m just glad all the practice I put in paid off."
The first round of the MSHSAA Class 1 State Tournament begins next Friday at 2 p.m., at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield. The semifinals are Saturday at 9 a.m., with the medal matches following that.
“It’s something we have been working toward all year,” Teale said. “Going with Kristian makes it even more special.”