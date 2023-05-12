Kason

Maryville junior Kason Teale plays against the District 13 champions from Knob Noster on Friday in Warrensburg. 

 JOE ANDREWS/WARRENSBURG STAR-JOURNAL

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — District 16 sent six representatives to Warrensburg on Friday afternoon to face off with District 13 for a spot in the Class 1 State Tournament. All six from District 16 moved on including a trio for Maryville.

In doubles, district champions Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples took the first set 6-4 over Knob Noster’s Isaac Courter and Chance Howard. They finished them off the second set with a 6-3 victory.

