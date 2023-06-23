MARYVILLE, Mo. — With the graduation of the Class of 2023, nearly every high-school team in the state is undergoing some change and has questions going into the new season.
With that in mind, I’ll spend the summer looking at the biggest storylines and biggest questions heading into the new season. The series will begin this week with the Spoofhounds.
Football
Coach Matt Webb’s team won the Midland Empire Conference and Class 3, District 16 last season. They also broke out a new offense which Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage called the ‘Air-Webb’ — a spread look around quarterback Derek Quinlin.
With Quinlin as well as weapons Delton Davis, Wyatt Garner, Cooper Gastler and Don Allen all returning as seniors — the question is how far can this offense take the Spoofhounds this season.
Webb’s defenses are always reliable, so the ceiling for this group is very high.
Volleyball
With the graduations of Kennedy Kurz, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon, the Hounds are going through a big transition this season. Adding into that transition is new coach Alyssa Rezac.
Rezac is the reigning MIAA Player of the Year and an All-American. She will be asking a group of younger Spoofhounds to step up into big roles.
Addison Weldon will be a key hitter along with middle Olivia Stanley. The healthy return of senior Ava Dumke will be a big boost. Bryna Grow at setter and Jalea Price at libero may see bigger roles this year without Pettlon and Kurz.
Softball
The softball team will have its third different coach in three seasons and are replacing stalwarts Abby Swink, Clara Viau and Miquela Giesken.
They do return senior Ella Schulte who will go into her fourth season as the team’s primary pitcher. With sophomores Emma Sprague, Alyssa Cunningham and Brylie Henggeler becoming upperclassmen, the team will rely on its veterans to set the tone and build off last season’s 4-win improvement from the year before.
Boys Soccer
Another new coach will be donning the Spoofhound colors in soccer with reigning Class 1 Public School Coach of the Year Jesus Gonzalez moving to Kearney. The Hounds are stacked with returning talent including All-State seniors Kason Teale, Jaxson Staples and Boyd Gallaher.
Teale, a midfielder, was First Team All-State while Staples, at keeper, and Gallaher, at defender, were Second Team. Lane Hazen, Landon Baker, Gavin Wray and the rest of the seniors add to the talent while Tuan Jacobson led a big freshman class last year and they should continue to grow.
Cross Country
The Spoofhound boys have become one of Maryville’s most consistent winners. With all five varsity runners back, the Hounds seem poised for a big year.
Connor Blackford, Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering lead that group in their third seasons as varsity runners.
The girls turned in an impressive year last year with two sophomores and three freshmen. Katherine and Caroline Pohren are returning as juniors while Ellie Parsons, Meah Schommer and Jayda Buck will be sophomores.
Girls Golf
This is the year. Four years ago, Brenda Ricks had a nearly all-freshman team. Now Cailyn Auffert, Lauren Jaster, Casey Phillips, Ainsley Watkins, Brinley Conn, Maggie Webb and Alana Crawford are all seniors.
Add into that mix sophomore Alayna Pargas and the Spoofhounds should be in for a very special season.
Girls Tennis
Maryville tennis has also been a very successful program over the years, but last year was a transition with the replacement of five varsity players.
This season, the Hounds will replace No. 1 Jewl Galapin, but return upperclassmen Carsen Burns and Keagan Wilmes to lead a young group looking to bounce back.
Boys Basketball
The Hounds played fast last season with a small-ball lineup, and this season it should only continue with returning starters Derek Quinlin and Peyton McCollum at guard.
With Lucas Vierthaler, Delton Davis and Matthew Walter as prime candidates to step into the lineup, the group should be one of the more athletic in the MEC and the best group of shooters in the conference.
Girls Basketball
Just like in volleyball, Rylee Vierthaler and Anastyn Pettlon will not be easily replaced. There is a reason both will be playing Division-II basketball next season.
Junior Jalea Price has spent two seasons playing next to Pettlon though and gives Kelly Obley a steady hand at point guard to build around. With Rylee Hornbuckle, Ryesen Stiens, Addison Weldon and Alyssa Cunningham all back as upperclassmen and senior Ava Dumke back and not coming off knee surgery like last season, Obley should have lineup options.
The key will be finding a second scorer next to Price.
Wrestling
The wrestling program had an influx of talent last season with 10 freshmen.
They replace state medalist Kort Watkins at heavyweight, but with seniors Tanner Turner and Tucker Turner as leaders, the Hounds have leaders back in the room.
With Tyler Nickerson taking over as head coach, the Hounds will look to build on their best dual season in recent memory.
The girls team graduates both their wrestlers from last season.
Baseball
Adam Patton, Cooper Loe, Blake Katen and the Spoofhound senior class led the team to its first district championship since 2017. Now, the key for Maryville will be to continue to build off that success.
Junior Peyton McCollum and senior Boston Hageman will likely anchor the pitching staff. Canon Creason and Cooper Gastler lead the infield returners and center fielder Don Allen returns as a 3-year starter.
Track and Field
The Spoofhounds swept the MEC championships last season. The girls team returns their entire varsity squad including 4-time state medalist Brylee Acklin. Senior Ava Dumke will be a leader on next year’s team after finishing third as state in the javelin.
The boys team replaces Central Missouri-bound Keaton Stone and Jesus Flores, but with state returners Bradley Deering, Connor Blackford, Carson Sterling, Dylan Meyer, Wyatt Garner and Dylan Masters back, the Spoofhounds appear poised to defend their crowns.
Girls Soccer
Kennedy Kurz, Halle Buck, Katie Weiss and Abby Swink were the leaders of the Spoofhounds this year as they nearly made a state run, but fell in overtime to state runner-up St. Pius X.
Even replacing their seniors and coach Jesus Gonzalez, Maryville doesn’t seem likely to fall off with Payton Kurz, Jersey Ingram and Jayda Buck leading a tremendous sophomore class.
Jalea Price, Presley Ingram, Lauren Jaster, Ava Stiff, Makayla Yaple, Ryesen Stiens and Addison Weldon lead the upperclassmen returning.
Boys Golf
Just like the girls, the boys return a huge portion of their lineup.
With former state qualifiers Ethan Scott, Jack Dinsdale and Jacob Scott back to lead the team, the Hounds look to be even better this season. Dylan Groomer, Kaleb Groomer and Lucas Vierthaler also return with plenty of varsity experience.
With plenty of other talented returners, the Spoofhounds will be one of the state’s deepest teams.
Boys Tennis
Kason Teale, Jaxson Staples and Kristian Mendez return after state trips this season to lead the Hounds. George Groumoutis, Landon Baker and Will Sheil give the Hounds their entire lineup back.
The only team to beat Maryville in recent seasons has been Savannah, so the task next year will be to get over that rivalry hump.