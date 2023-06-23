23-06-22 Alana.jpg
Maryville’s Alana Crawford cheers last fall during a home football game against Benton.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With the graduation of the Class of 2023, nearly every high-school team in the state is undergoing some change and has questions going into the new season.

With that in mind, I’ll spend the summer looking at the biggest storylines and biggest questions heading into the new season. The series will begin this week with the Spoofhounds.

