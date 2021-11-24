MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville senior Brooklynn Holtman signed with the Central Missouri track and field program on Tuesday morning at the Hound Pound.
“I chose Central Missouri because it was the university that truly felt like home,” Holtman said. “Between the amazing team, coaching staff, facilities and academic opportunities — Central Missouri was the perfect fit for me.”
Holtman is a 2-time state champion for the Spoofhounds after winning both the 200-meter and 400-meter dashes for Class 3 at last season’s MSHSAA State Championships in Jefferson City.
Holtman won the 400-meters with a 57.15 and won the 200-meters with a 25.52.
She is the second Spoofhound runner to commit to run in college the past two years, joining Garrett Dumke. Dumke is at Southeast Missouri State.
“We are extremely excited for Brooklynn to have the opportunity to continue striving toward her maximum potential beyond high school," Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. "She is a dedicated athlete who is not satisfied with results less than her best. Being coached by a former Olympian who has created a strong program will help her to continue to reach new personal bests. It is so fun to see her excited about attending UCM and becoming a member of their track and field team.”
The Central Missouri women’s track and field coaching staff is led by co-head coaches Kip Janvrin and Kirk Pedersen. Former Northwest Missouri State football player and track and field All-American Tucker Woolsey is also in his 18th season on staff at Central Missouri.
Holtman still has her senior season as a Spoofhound to add to her state medal count. The Maryville track and field team has its first meet on March 23 at home.