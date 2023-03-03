23-03-09 MHSG elite.jpg
Following Thursday's district semifinal, Anastyn Pettlon, Kayanna Cramner, Jolie Bonderer and Rylee Vierthaler take a picture together in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler have won as many games in Spoofhound girls’ basketball jerseys as any class since the Class 2012 — matching the 71-31 career record for the Class of 2021 (Serena Sundell and Emily Cassavaugh).

“We’ve played on so many different club teams, obviously gone through high school together,” Vierthaler said. “We’ve always been right beside each other. To be able to do that with someone is just awesome."

