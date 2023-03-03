ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler have won as many games in Spoofhound girls’ basketball jerseys as any class since the Class 2012 — matching the 71-31 career record for the Class of 2021 (Serena Sundell and Emily Cassavaugh).
“We’ve played on so many different club teams, obviously gone through high school together,” Vierthaler said. “We’ve always been right beside each other. To be able to do that with someone is just awesome."
The dynamic duo, which has shared the court together since the second grade when Vierthaler’s father Brian helped coach them, played their final high-school game together on Thursday night in a 58-42 loss to Chillicothe (23-4) in the Class 4, District 16 semifinals.
“The girls have done well,” Brian Vierthaler said. “I’m proud of them.”
The loss to Chillicothe, the No. 9 team in Class 4, is also a full-circle moment for the Spoofhound duo as they got to play their friends and club basketball teammates Kayanna Cranmer and Jolie Bonderer in their final Spoofhound game. The duo of Hornet juniors joined Vierthaler and Pettlon with the Kansas Elite program this summer and the rivals have become good friends.
“I really enjoyed guarding Kayanna tonight,” Pettlon said. “I played with her in traveling basketball. Playing with her is a lot of fun. She is a good player.”
Vierthaler had the defensive assignment on Bonderer and Pettlon guarded Cranmer. The four of them limited each other all night as Vierthaler and Pettlon combined for 19 points and Bonderer and Cranmer combined for nine.
“I’ve been playing with Jolie this past summer, so getting to play against her was fun for both of us,” Vierthaler said. “I love her. I love Kayanna — she played on the same club team as us. Playing against them is always fun, but also super competitive.”
Chillicothe’s depth of scoring was the difference with senior Jessica Reeter and sophomore Elizabeth Oliver combining for 40 points as Reeter had 21 and Oliver had 19.
The first half was a back-and-forth battle throughout with a Reeter 3-pointer putting Chillicothe up 12-8, but Maryville ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run including a Vierthaler 3-point play with seven seconds left.
“They were the higher seed, so just coming into the game, we told ourselves that we had nothing to lose,” Vierthaler said. “Just go all out, give all our effort and whatever the end is is what it is.”
Maryville’s defense was focused on Bonderer, Cranmer and Reeter, which left Chillicothe’s secondary players open. The strategy was very solid early with the Hornet offense off rhythm, but freshman Lyla Beetsma made the Hounds pay with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 17-17 early in the second quarter. Oliver finished a 3-point play for a 20-17 lead.
Maryville sophomore Jalea Price immediately answered with a 3-pointer to tie the game back up. Price led Maryville with 15 points in the game.
Chillicothe closed the second quarter with baskets from Reeter and Cranmer, and opened the third with two more scores for a 8-0 run to stretch the lead out for the first time.
A Pettlon 3-pointer got the Hounds back within 30-25, but the Hornets had found their offensive rhythm and stretched the lead to 11 in the third quarter before another Pettlon 3-pointer made it 40-32 after three.
“I’m really proud of the effort and heart our girls showed tonight led by Rylee and Anastyn,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said.
The Hornets went on a 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter with six of those points coming from Oliver. The Spoofhounds battled back to within 10 points on a Pettlon steal and Addison Weldon basket, but Chillicothe finished the game with six-straight makes from the free throw line for the 58-42 victory.
Maryville says goodbye to a pair of seniors who started from the moment they put on Spoofhound jerseys. Vierthaler credits the Spoofhound program with growing her love of basketball and setting her up to where she is playing at the next level for Central Missouri.
“From my freshman year, I wasn’t super ‘all about basketball’ I guess you could say,” Vierthaler said. “But then watching Serena (Sundell) and all the older girls, I saw their work ethic and told myself that I want to be like them."
Pettlon will also be playing at the next level and staying home at Northwest Missouri State.
“Rylee and Anastyn have set the standard for Spoofhound basketball,” Obley said. “Their work ethic, how they carry themselves on the court, the teammate that they are off the court — they have meant a lot to our program and they have kinda solidified what we want the program to look like in the future through their leadership."
The Spoofhounds will move into a new era with the return of junior Ava Dumke and a talented sophomore class that includes Rylee Hornbuckle, Alyssa Cunningham, Ryesen Stiens, Weldon and Price.
“While we lose two amazing seniors, we have a really great core of underclassmen,” Obley said. “… They have been playing together for a really long time, so I am excited to see their growth and continued development over the next two years.”