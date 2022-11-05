MARYVILLE, Mo. — All season long, the biggest storyline around the Spoofhound football program had been the increased passing attack that Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage called the ‘Air-Webb offense,’ but Matt Webb himself has maintained that when they needed it, the run game would be there.
“Tough teams win,” Webb said. “We talk about that saying a lot.”
On Friday night, it rained all day across the state and Maryville welcomed in a St. Pius X team which had beaten them 3-straight times. The Spoofhounds ran the ball on 46 of their 57 offensive snaps and pummeled the Warriors up front on the way to a 38-21 victory.
“Losing to them three times in a row left a bad taste in my mouth and I think it left a bad taste in my teammates’ mouths too,” Maryville senior Drew Burns said. “Being able to beat them in front of our crowd was great.”
The first break of the game went to St. Pius X as the conditions led to a miss-hit punt which went into the back of a blocker. The Warriors took over on the 5-yard line and Larry Cascone had a short touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead with 45 seconds left in the half.
The Spoofhounds scored the game’s next 30 points as Caden Stoecklein and Cooper Loe took over. Stoecklein punched in a 7-yard touchdown on the next drive and with the Hounds not wanting to risk a kick in the rain, Stoecklein also scored the 2-point conversion for an 8-7 lead.
“It felt incredible,” Stoecklein said. “Going into the week, we knew that that weather was going to be something like this on Friday and we practiced all week just running the ball, running the ball and running the ball. In order to win playoff games, you have to be able to run the ball. That is what we did tonight. I’m super proud of our line and everyone on the offense. We just came out and executed and we were physical.”
Loe took the baton on the next drive and rumbled for a 16-yard touchdown run and Kort Watkins punched in the 2-point conversion for a 16-7 lead with 17 seconds left in the half.
Stoecklein broke loose for another touchdown with four minutes left in the third quarter and extended the lead to 22-7.
While the running game carried the day, Derek Quinlin turned the play of the game with 11 seconds left in the third quarter and facing a fourth down from the 14-yard line.
Quinlin scrambled to the home sideline extending the play. In the stands, his grandfather admitted that he was yelling for him to run the ball, but on the field, offensive coordinator Matt Houchin yelled for his quarterback to look backside.
“I stepped up in the pocket and I got pressured so I rolled out the other way, and I came around and was looking at Cooper in the back of the end zone,” Quinlin said. “Houchin — he’s just yelling at me ‘backside, backside,’ so I look backside and Delton is standing there waving his arms wide-open.”
Through the rain and Warrior pressure, Quinlin heard Houchin and saw Delton Davis break open in the back of the end zone in front of the goalposts.
“I saw Del open and I was like, ‘he’s not going to see him,’ … and he found him,” Webb said. “That’s our quarterback, QB1.”
Quinlin put as much as he could on the ball across his body and Davis made the diving grab in the end zone.
“He just makes plays when they aren’t there,” Stoecklein said. “I had no clue he was throwing across the field, and Delton went and got it, and he made an amazing play."
Loe scored the 2-point conversion and the Spoofhound lead was 30-7 after three quarters.
St. Pius X answered with another Cascone touchdown scamper, but Stoecklein put the final nail in with a 38-yard touchdown run with just over six minutes to play and Loe added another 2-point play for a 38-15 lead.
Stoecklein had 22 carries for 135 yards and three scores as well as an interception on defense while Loe had 75 rushing yards and a score. Despite the elements, Quinlin was 9-for-11 for 123 yards and his highlight-reel touchdown.
“Everyone made plays and that is what we’ve done all year,” Quinlin said. “I trust everyone to make plays — that is the beauty of it.”
Burns was Quinlin’s favorite target with 79 yards including a sliding grab on a fourth-down in the first half which sparked the offense.
“My main role is to get open and make catches,” Burns said. “The ball was there for me and I slid right into a pile of water right in front of our student section. It was a great feeling. It was fun.”
St. Pius X provided the final score of the game with 53 seconds left for the 38-21 final.
Savannah rolled to a 42-7 win over Chillicothe on Friday night in the other Class 3, District 8 semifinal behind four Cade Chappell touchdown runs. It will be a Highway-71 Showdown rematch next Friday for the district title at the Hound Pound.