The Spoofhounds celebrate as their track and field conference titles are announced on Tuesday in Cameron. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CAMERON, Mo. — The Spoofhounds’ leading scorer wasn’t even in kindergarten the last time Maryville accomplished what they did on Tuesday night. For the first time in a decade, the Spoofhounds girls are Midland Empire Conference track and field champions.

“We asked a lot out of our girls today,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “We asked some to kinda give up some personal glory for team glory. We weren’t quite sure if it was resonating yet. But when we got off the bus, Ainsley (Watkins), one of our juniors, she goes, ‘the girls are hyped, the girls are ready.’”

