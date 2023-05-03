CAMERON, Mo. — The Spoofhounds’ leading scorer wasn’t even in kindergarten the last time Maryville accomplished what they did on Tuesday night. For the first time in a decade, the Spoofhounds girls are Midland Empire Conference track and field champions.
“We asked a lot out of our girls today,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “We asked some to kinda give up some personal glory for team glory. We weren’t quite sure if it was resonating yet. But when we got off the bus, Ainsley (Watkins), one of our juniors, she goes, ‘the girls are hyped, the girls are ready.’”
The Spoofhounds could be just at the beginning of something really special with a team loaded with talented freshmen, but Bade pointed out in the midst of the celebration that their youth certainly doesn’t mean the team is without leaders — specifically crediting the junior class.
“I think one of the biggest things is that they stressed to the younger girls that this is a big deal,” Bade said. “Sometimes we go into meets and I don’t know if they know that a conference title is something you really brag about — you know what I mean? Some of those younger kids probably don’t realize that. I think they did a great job of talking behind the scenes about ‘this is a big thing.’
“I think Ava Dumke did a great job of that. Ainsley (Watkins) did. And then I think you got to recognize Payton McGinness and Jillian Bagley. Jillian scored in the 100, 200 and both relays. Payton was on both relays. They had big days too.”
Watkins’ leadership was evident from one of the day’s first events — the pole vault. Not only did the junior win the conference championship in the event, but she helped freshman Alayna Pargas clear a personal-best and get seventh, which scored two team points in the chase for the championship — something Pargas took pride in contributing to.
“The aggressiveness pays off,” Watkins said. “It means a lot, especially since I’ve been injured so many times, it feels good to hold that title for another year.”
The field events stacked on more points in the javelin where Ava Dumke threw her second-best mark of the season with 38.84-meter toss to win the event.
The jumps are where freshman Brylee Acklin began to shine. She won the triple jump and took second in the long jump. Teammate Chaselynn Wymore added to the team’s points with a fifth-place triple jump.
“It is really exciting,” Acklin said. “Nobody can do anything alone and everyone pitched in and did their best. I think that was a good team win.”
Acklin’s journey to an MEC triple-jump championship is an unusual one. She didn’t start the year in the event, but a comment to the coaches quickly changed that.
“I told (coach Matt) Houchin one day, because I didn’t do triple at the beginning, I began with long — I told him one day that I did triple in eighth grade,” Acklin said. “So we just tried it for fun one day in practice. Then he was like, ‘I think you need to be doing this in a meet.’”
Acklin continued her strong day by taking sixth in the 100-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles. Her 300-meter hurdles pitted her against returning state third-place finisher Honor Mannings of Lafayette and Mannings edged her out by six hundredths of a second as the two were well ahead of everyone else.
Junior Ella Schulte added points in both the hurdle races as the team effort continued. All the relays earned team points while the 4x100 and 4x200 each finished second.
The 100-meter dash saw Kora Grow take fourth and Bagley take sixth. In the 400-meter dash, Isabella Kinderknecht took second and Avery Derr was fifth.
The points kept rolling in until the third-to-last event was ready to start with the 200-meter dash and Maryville and Chillicothe were dead even with 118 points each.
Kinderknecht and Bagley rose to the occasion, finishing third and fourth and accounting for 11 points to put Maryville in front as Chillicothe got no points from the event.
That set junior Katherine Pohren up with the opportunity to seal the championship for her team in the 3,200-meter run before the 4x400-meter relay closed the night.
“Run fast, it is only like 20 minutes, you got this,” Pohren said of her mindset. “Our team needs these points and for me to go out and leave everything out here was my main goal. Get those points and win conference.”
Pohren, who was second in the 1,600-meter run earlier, left no doubt in the 2-mile as she ran a new personal-best 13:21.32 to win the race and stamp the team championship.
“It feels pretty good,” Pohren said of the team title. “It hasn’t happened in a while. We were all kinda hoping for it and we all knew that we had to put everything out here to get those points. Every single point mattered.”
In addition to Pohren's big distance day, freshman Meah Schommer was third in the 1,600-meter run and fifth in the 800-meter run.
The Spoofhounds have a meet at Lafayette on Thursday and at Benton on Tuesday as they prepare for Saturday, May 13’s district championships at Chillicothe.