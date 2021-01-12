KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Maryville Spoofhounds scored six points in the first quarter on Monday night at the HyVee Arena. The Spoofhounds bounced back from what they called an 'awful' quarter to win 63-38 over the Oak Grove Panthers.
“Awful, and the boys said it was the lighting, the rims, all those things — it was just completely different,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said. “So you can have that slow start, it’s understandable. We finally started scoring some buckets inside and then we got some defensive pressure. I think we got some steals that led to some transition points that got us going.”
Caden Stoecklein and Marc Gustafson scored the first baskets of the game, giving Maryville a preview of what was to come and a 4-0 lead. The score remained 4-0 until Stoecklein’s free throw with 1:58 left in the quarter. The Panthers’ first and only basket of the quarter came with 1:47 to go.
The similarities between the first and second quarters ended after the first 30 seconds. Gustafson made two layups in the first half-minute but this time, Maryville continued to score.
The Spoofhounds doubled their first quarter output in the first minute of the second quarter after a basket from Keaton Stone gave Maryville a 13-5 lead.
Stoecklein took over late in the first half, scoring 10 straight for the Spoofhounds. The combination of Stoecklein and Gustafson combined for 21 of the 30 first-half points for Maryville.
“We could be very good,” Caden Stoecklein said. “This season, I’ve struggled finishing at the rim and today I went up, gathered and scored. Marc did the same thing and we have role players that can hit from the outside. It didn’t happen today, but we didn’t really need it. If we all just do our roles, we’re going to have a lot of success.”
Gustafson began his dominant third quarter with a basket in the first seconds of the half. Oak Grove then made one last push, going on an 8-0 run to make the score 32-18.
After a Maryville timeout, the Spoofhound duo of Stoecklein and Gustafson combined for nine of the game’s next 11 points to give Maryville a 19-point lead. Gustafson scored eight of the Spoofhounds’ 17 points in the third quarter.
“He’s (Gustafson) thinking ahead, he’s not just blindly posting up,” Matt Stoecklein said. “He’s giving himself better angles to score and he’s finishing better.”
The game took a turn early in the fourth quarter after Stone’s dunk to begin the period. The combination of the dunk and the Panthers trailing by 22 came to a head with just under seven minutes to go. Players from both sides exchanged words and the referees rewards three technical fouls for the incident.
Stoecklein added back-to-back baskets with four minutes left to play to give the sophomore guard 20 points. With a 56-32 lead, the Spoofhounds allowed the final few minutes to be played by the bench players.
“We only practiced for an hour and half last night, but it was our best practice of the season,” Matt Stoecklein said. “We got after it, they started executing better and doing everything we’re asking them to do and it showed tonight — except for the first quarter.”
Stoecklein finished with the team lead in points, while Gustafson finished second on the team with 18 points. The Maryville center said his physical growth has helped him become a better player this season.
“I’ve been working hard in the paint on how to get better position and I grew three inches this summer and put on some weight,” Gustafson said.
Maryville will be back in action tomorrow night at home against Center. Center comes into the game with just one loss this season.
“Center is a very good team; they’re fast, physical and they’re definitely big,” Caden Stoecklein said. “We’ll have to bring great defensive pressure, play physical and score on the offensive end.”