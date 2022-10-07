ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhound volleyball rotation was already fairly young this season with junior Ava Dumke getting injured before the season, but an injury to junior Ella Everhart last week added to the youth on the floor. Freshman Olivia Stanley being out also is testing the Hounds depth.
Maryville (12-9-1) went to the south side of St. Joseph on Thursday night and fell to Benton 25-18, 25-21 and 25-20 on the Cardinals’ Senior Night. Without Stanley and Everhart, the Spoofhounds turned to freshmen Kami Tobin and Brylee Acklin to fill big roles.
“It is definitely nerve wracking, but it’s been great and exciting to learn, especially with different girls that you don’t really play with in practice,” Tobin said.
Acklin credits seniors Rylee Vierthaler, Anastyn Pettlon and Kennedy Kurz along with Dumke for helping her adapt to the varsity game.
“They have helped me so much,” Acklin said. “They’ve helped me feel so much better and become confident. They help me know where to be and if I get a little bit freaked out, they can calm me down.”
The Cardinals (18-6) have the best record in Class 3, District 16 with Maryville part of a group that includes Cameron, Chillicothe and Savannah of teams with eight losses going into the night battling for seeding in the district tournament.
Maryville traded points with Benton early in the first set with Vierthaler and Addison Weldon each earning kills and the score being tied at 4-4. Benton went on a 15-6 run to seize command of the set at 19-10.
Back-to-back Vierthaler aces cut the margin to 19-13, but the Cardinals pulled away for a 25-18 first-set victory.
The Cardinals focused their athletic block on Vierthaler who has 55 percent of the Spoofhounds kills this season. Coming into Thursday, Vierthaler had 350 kills while the team’s second-leading kills getter was Pettlon with 69.
“We need to be versatile on our hits with who is hitting over the net,” Maryville coach Bailey Cook said. “That is one of the things I told them at the end of the match. We need more people who can hit the ball down to the floor, so that whenever we get further into the season and we are playing teams that can put up a block and defense against Rylee, that we have other people that can be just as dominant as she is.”
Three-straight aces by Pettlon in the second set had Maryville in front 9-8. A kill by Acklin put the Spoofhounds up 15-14, but an 8-0 run by Benton turned a 16-15 Maryville lead into a 23-16 Cardinal edge. Benton eventually won the set 25-21.
Things started very poorly for the Hounds in the third set with Benton jumping out to a 5-0 lead, but the young Maryville roster battled back. A kill by Acklin highlighted a 3-0 run which put Maryville 10-9.
“Varsity is a lot faster paced than JV,” Acklin said. “The first time that I went in, I was so nervous, but I felt like throughout the game and the more that I played, I got more confident and got to feeling better.”
Again, the Cardinals answered though and another extended run spelled doom for the Hounds. Benton used a 12-2 run to take a 21-12 lead, and although the Spoofhounds battled back, it wasn’t enough to avoid the sweep with a 25-20 third set.
The Spoofhounds will be back on the south side of St. Joseph on Saturday for the Benton Tournament and the focus will be on getting adjusted to the new rotational pieces.
“Since there have been a lot of changes, we’ve just been off with each other,” Tobin said. “… We definitely need to step up our game and just be prepared to win districts.”
After the Benton Tournament, the Hounds return home on Monday against South Harrison before a road trip to Chillicothe on Thursday.