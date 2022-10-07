22-10-13 MHSVB Kennedy2.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Kennedy Kurz makes a play on the ball on Thursday night at Benton. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Spoofhound volleyball rotation was already fairly young this season with junior Ava Dumke getting injured before the season, but an injury to junior Ella Everhart last week added to the youth on the floor. Freshman Olivia Stanley being out also is testing the Hounds depth.

Maryville (12-9-1) went to the south side of St. Joseph on Thursday night and fell to Benton 25-18, 25-21 and 25-20 on the Cardinals’ Senior Night. Without Stanley and Everhart, the Spoofhounds turned to freshmen Kami Tobin and Brylee Acklin to fill big roles.

