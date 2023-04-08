23-04-15 MHSTrack Keaton4.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Keaton Stone pole vaults on Thursday in Chillicothe. 

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — For the second-straight week, the Maryville boys had no equal after winning in Smithville last week by over 20 points over Smithville, the Spoofhounds won by 39.5 points over Chillicothe in Chillicothe.

“We were pretty pumped,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “… They just kinda took care of business.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags