CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — For the second-straight week, the Maryville boys had no equal after winning in Smithville last week by over 20 points over Smithville, the Spoofhounds won by 39.5 points over Chillicothe in Chillicothe.
“We were pretty pumped,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “… They just kinda took care of business.”
Former Maryville coach Nathan Powell is leading Princeton, who was fifth out of the 12 teams, and took notice of how many different people were contributing to the Spoofhound effort who won without one of their top scorers, junior Connor Blackford.
“(Powell) was talking to Coach (Matt) Houchin at some point and he said, ‘you guys are a complete team, like you are across the board complete.’ It is not just the distance runners,” Bade said. “It is not just the field events. It is distance, sprints, relays, throws, jumps. It was everywhere. There was not a single event we didn’t score in. … It is a very diverse, team effort.”
Senior Keaton Stone set the tone early, participating in four field events. Stone won the long jump and triple jump. He is currently third in Class 3 in the triple jump and seventh in long jump.
Stone also did the high jump and pole vault — finishing fourth in both events.
“That kid was busy,” Bade said. “Pole vault and long jump were going on at the same time. Triple and high jump were going on at the same time. It is kinda fun watching Coach Houchin watch him. … There were a couple moments where he was like, ‘Is this all going to work?’ And I’m like, ‘The best thing for Keaton is to keep him busy.’ He likes to do four things. Keep him moving and keep him rolling. He thrives in that environment.”
Jesus Flores piled up the points as well, taking second in both the 400-meter dash and high jump. Flores injured his ankle in the 300-meter hurdles which limited his day.
“Hopefully, that can clear up this week,” Bade said of the ankle injury.
Despite Flores’ injury, the Hounds had hurdles points from freshman Sadler Viau who finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles. He was second to Stone in the triple jump.
Even without Blackford, the Spoofhound distance runners were able to put up points.
“Now that we are more of a complete team, if Connor is gone for some reason, it is not the end of the world,” Bade said.
Sophomore Bradley Deering was first in the 1,600-meter run and second in the 3,200-meter run. Sophomore Dylan Masters took second in the 800-meter run.
“(Deering) is kinda finding his groove a little bit,” Bade said. “He had a solid winter and he had a successful cross-country season, but I don’t know if he had the confidence to be a frontrunner at the time. … He ran a great mile.”
Wyatt Garner was another top scorer for the team with a second-place finish in the long jump and third-place finish in the 100-meter dash.
In the throws, Carson Sterling was second in the discus and the shot put while Kort Watkins was third in the shot put. Caden Stoecklein was third in the javelin.
The girls were fourth in the team race. Junior Ava Dumke had a strong showing in the javelin by taking second with a school-record 36.91-meter throw — breaking her own record.
“She is happy and proud to explain the event to other kids and help them along,” Bade said. “That kind of ownership of — this is my event and I do it, I love it, it is really good and I’m good at it."
Freshman Brylee Acklin was the team’s top scorer with second-place finishes in the 300-meter hurdles and long jump.
“She is eager,” Bade said. “She wants to do a lot of events. We are going to have to be careful with her the next few weeks to not over-race her, just because she is so eager to do more, more, more, more. We want her fresh in May, not tired in May. She is honestly the type of athlete who you could probably put in every event. She could probably do them all. We haven’t gotten that type of athlete in a while.”
Ella Schulte was second in the 100-meter hurdles and Ellie Willnerd was third in the discus. Kora Grow was third in the 100-meter dash.
The 4x100-meter relay team took third.
“They seem to be motivated to run well for each other and not that individual glory,” Bade said. “And Isabella (Kinderknecht) is a great example. She had a little bit of aches and pains on Thursday, and came to me and said, ‘I really don’t think I can do a good 400 if I run the open 400, I don’t think I can do two today.’ So we talked it out and scratched her from the open 400 and she was fresh for the 4x4 and ran a great leg.”
The Spoofhounds will compete in Cameron on Tuesday and Winnetonka on Thursday.
Brant Downey Invitational
Nodaway Valley went to Lathrop on Thursday for the Brant Downey Invitational.
Sophomore Paige Hanson was a standout for the girls team by taking third in the 400-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash. Ava Graham was fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
For the boys, Dylan Walker was third in the pole vault and Clayton Davis was fifth in the 200-meter dash.
The Thunder compete next week on Tuesday in Rock Port and on Friday in Stanberry.