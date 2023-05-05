ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Despite not entering several events at all that the Spoofhounds regularly win, the Maryville track and field teams still managed to have excellent final results at the Irish Relays at Lafayette High School in St. Joseph on Thursday.
The Maryville boys won the meet with 174 team points, while the girls took third with 97 total points as the Spoofhounds rested several regular top-point getters in certain events and got others extremely valuable varsity experience while still seeing some dominating performances.
Kole Zarbano had a big day winning two races for the Maryville boys. The sophomore won the 110-meter hurdles with a time 16.76 and the 300-meter hurdles in 43.97.
Senior Jesus Flores-Hernandez won the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.67 and got second place in the 200-meter dash an event he rarely competes in.
Wyatt Garner first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.18 and fellow junior Connor Blackford won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.92, while senior Kort Watkins won the shot put with a throw of 47-07.75 feet.
Maryville boys relay teams were strong again as the 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter were dominant with winning times of 1:33.01 and 3:40.16 respectively.
On the girls side there were also several top spots earned.
Junior Ava Dumke easily won the javelin with a throw of 121-foot-11 which was more than 16 feet farther than second place.
Freshman Brylee Acklin ran away from the competition in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.15 which was more than five seconds faster than next finisher. She also placed third in the 100-meter hurdles. Both the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams won with times of 52.74 and 1:50.68.
There were also several other noteworthy performances on the boys side.
In the javelin, Maryville had a pair of top three throwers with seniors Caden Stoecklein and Adrian McGee taking second and third respectively.
Sophomore Dylan Meyer was second in the 400-meter dash and freshman Xander Brown was second in the high jump.
The 4x100-meter relay team was second, while the 4x800-meter relay team took fourth.
Sophomore Jonah Miller and freshman Zac Voss each finished third in the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles respectively.
Carson Sterling was third in both the discus and shot put while freshman Phoenix Phillips earned fifth place in the discus.
Sophomore Raymond Zhao and freshman Vince Galapin were fourth and fifth respectively in the 3200-meter run.
Junior Colton Berry placed fifth in the 800-meter run and freshman Sunxi Lugo was seventh in the 1600-meter run.
On the girl's side there were a number of stellar performances.
In the 100-meter hurdles, junior Ella Schulte finished second, while the 4x800-meter relay team was also in second place.
In other throwing events, sophomores Ellie Willnerd and Rylee Hornbuckle were third and sixth respectively in the discus. The duo nearly swapped spots in the shot put as Hornbuckle and Wilnerd were fourth and seventh respectively.
Freshman Gwyn Bilke was fourth in the 200-meter dash and sophomore Kami Tobin was fourth in the 400-meter dash.
In the 800-meter run senior Chloe Nielson placed fifth. Junior Payton McGinness and freshman Taylor Shelton were seventh and eighth respectively in the 100-meter dash. Shelton was also seventh in the 400-meter dash.
Next up for the Spoofhounds is a meet at Benton on Tuesday in St. Joseph as a tuneup for the district meet in Chillicothe on Saturday, May 13.