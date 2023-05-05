DSC_0136.JPG
Maryville's Darren Dwight runs on Tuesday at the MEC Championships in Cameron. 

 KEN GARNER/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Despite not entering several events at all that the Spoofhounds regularly win, the Maryville track and field teams still managed to have excellent final results at the Irish Relays at Lafayette High School in St. Joseph on Thursday.

The Maryville boys won the meet with 174 team points, while the girls took third with 97 total points as the Spoofhounds rested several regular top-point getters in certain events and got others extremely valuable varsity experience while still seeing some dominating performances.

