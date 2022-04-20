SMITHVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville boys were second and the girls took fourth at Tuesday’s Warrior Relays in Smithville.
For the boys, junior Keaton Stone won the long jump and triple jump. Jesus Flores won the 300-meter hurdles and Jag Galapin won the 800-meter run.
For the girls, sophomore Ella Schulte won the 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, senior Brooklynn Holtman won the long jump and the 4x100-meter relay team won.
Winnetonka Invitational
The Spoofhounds picked up three champions at the Winnetonka Invitational last Thursday.
Ava Dumke won the javelin, Brooklynn Holtman won the 200-meter dash and Jesus Flores won the high jump.
Tiger Relays
Platte Valley sophomore Maggie Collins and Nodaway Valley sophomore Riley Blay had the top showings for Nodaway County at Tuesday’s Tiger Relays in Grant City.
Collins won the shot put and Blay won the 1,600-meter run.
BASEBALL
NE Nodaway 4, South Holt 3
The Bluejays rallied from down 3-0 for a 4-3 win on Tuesday in Ravenwood. The Jays scored two runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh.
Auston Pride had a walk-off walk in the bottom of the seventh.
Lane Dack and Pride each had two hits. Dylan McIntyre got the win in relief with 2 2/3 perfect innings and four strikeouts.
Nodaway Valley 3, DeKalb 0
Kayden Conn threw a complete-game shutout against DeKalb on Tuesday night in Burlington Junction. Nodaway Valley won 3-0.
Conn finished with five hits and a walk to go with seven strikeouts. Mason Chitwood led the offense with a 2-for-3 day.
South Holt 6, Nodaway Valley 0
Last Thursday, South Holt topped Nodaway Valley 6-0.
Blake Bohannon, Preston Jenkins and Mason Chitwood had hits for the Thunder.
Rock Port 14, North Nodaway 10
Aydan Blackford’s 3-run homer and RBI double wasn’t enough on Tuesday for North Nodaway to overcome Rock Port who picked up a 14-10 win.
Brice Trimble and Ethan Fry each finished with three hits while Blackford and Preston Hansen each had two.
East Atchison 17, North Nodaway 3
The Wolves topped North Nodaway 17-3 last Thursday.
Damian Dailey had a 2-for-2 day at the plate with a walk for the Mustangs.
GOLF
LeBlond 165, Maryville 181
LeBlond beat Maryville by 16 strokes last Thursday at St. Joseph Country Club. LeBlond’s Sam Schoberl was the medalist with a 38.
Maryville’s Jacob Scott tied LeBlond’s Tim Johnson for second with a 40.
Jack Dinsdale had a 45 while Trevin Cunningham and Ethan Scott each had a 48. Dylan Groomer had a 53.