CAMERON, Mo. — The Spoofhound boys got to celebrate on Tuesday night with the girls team as the girls provided the team race intrigue before winning the MEC title. The only intrigue from the boys team race came from if the Spoofhounds were going to win by over 100 points — they fell just short of that topping Chillicothe 265-171.
The Spoofhounds won their sixth-straight conference championship with this one being perhaps the most complete and most dominant as the third-place team had just 74 points.
“It means a lot to all of us,” Maryville senior Keaton Stone said.
When the Spoofhounds began the streak, the team had athletes up and down the roster, but the group was known for their distance running, but now the Hounds are among the most balanced teams in the state.
“It just becomes something that they take pride in,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “They want to continue it because they know that kids who they don’t even know five years ago started it. That is just cool. It is really cool.”
Of the 19 events, Maryville won 13 of them on Tuesday and scored points in every one of them. Of the six events they didn’t win, Maryville was second in three of them and third in the other three.
“This is one of those meets where time doesn’t matter,” Maryville junior Connor Blackford said. “It is just about placing well and racking up the team points. To carry on that tradition of however many years it's been just feels great. It feels like it's a ‘thank you’ to the guys who did it before us.”
The depth of the Spoofhound throwers was on display with Kort Watkins winning the shot put, Carson Sterling winning the discus and taking second in the shot put, and Caden Stoecklein taking second in the javelin.
Senior Keaton Stone was dominant in the jumps, winning both the triple jump and long jump. He took third in the pole vault.
“I’m feeling good,” Stone said. “It is always nice to come out and win triple and long. I kinda figured, kinda assumed that I’d get third in pole vault.”
Junior Wyatt Garner took second behind just Stone in the long jump and was also second in the 100-meter dash.
Senior Jesus Flores won both the high jump and 400-meter dash with teammates taking second. Dylan Meyer was second in the 400 while Titus McKim was second in high jump.
Freshman Sadler Viau had a versatile day with an individual title in the 110-meter hurdles while he was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, high jump and pole vault. Kole Zarbano was third in the 300-meter hurdles despite falling over the final one and third in the 110-meter hurdles.
While the team is deeper than just distance runners, those distance runners are still very good. Junior Connor Blackford won the 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meter run while Dylan Masters won the 800-meter run. Bradley Deering was second in both the 800 and 1,600.
“After having the injury last year and not having it go as well as I hoped, it is awesome this year and I feel as good as I’ve ever felt in high school,” Blackford said. “I’m super excited for these next few races and to just survive and advance.”
Delton Davis rounded out the individual events of the day by taking second in the 200-meter dash. He was also key on the relay sprints as Maryville won the 4x100-, 4x200- and 4x400-meter relays. They were third in the 4x800-meter relay, where they ran a half-varsity, half-junior varsity team.
The Spoofhounds have a meet at Lafayette on Thursday and at Benton on Tuesday as they prepare for Saturday, May 13’s district championships at Chillicothe.
“I think if I just stay fresh for those big meets that I should be a-ok,” Stone said.