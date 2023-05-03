04-05-27 MHSTrack keaton6.jpg
Maryville senior Keaton Stone pole vaults on Tuesday in Cameron. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CAMERON, Mo. — The Spoofhound boys got to celebrate on Tuesday night with the girls team as the girls provided the team race intrigue before winning the MEC title. The only intrigue from the boys team race came from if the Spoofhounds were going to win by over 100 points — they fell just short of that topping Chillicothe 265-171.

The Spoofhounds won their sixth-straight conference championship with this one being perhaps the most complete and most dominant as the third-place team had just 74 points.

