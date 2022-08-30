MARYVILLE, Mo. — For Maryville’s boys and girls, the results were the same but the feelings after Tuesday’s season-opening Spoofhound Invitational were very different.
The girls and boys each finished second as a team at the home meet. For the girls, it was their top-four finishers first varsity meet and three of them earned medals.
“On the girls’ side, the good thing about this first meet is that they were lacking some confidence,” Maryville coach Rodney Bade said. “Almost winning the darn thing should be — and from what I’ve picked up on will be — a motivator.”
Sophomore Katherine Pohren led the Spoofhounds by taking fifth with a 23:44.78. She was a distance runner in track and field last spring, but Tuesday was her first cross-country race.
“The hour leading up to it, I thought I was going to puke the whole time,” Pohren said. “Then we got to the start line and Bade just told us to be excited.”
Freshmen Meah Schommer and Ellie Parsons also picked up medals in their varsity debuts as Schommer finished 10th with a 24:06.11 and Parsons was 13th with a 24.27.29.
Freshman Jayda Buck just missed adding to the medal count with a 17th-place finish at 25:09.71.
“I think all of our brand-new kids did really well,” Bade said.
Sophomore Caroline Pohren took 25th in the 47-runner field.
The Spoofhounds took second in a very tight team race that saw Chillicothe edge Maryville 53-55 for first and Platte Valley take third with 62.
“I wish that we beat Chillicothe, but it is ok,” Katherine Pohren said. “Next time.”
Chillicothe completed their sweep in the boys races by running away with the title 35-57 over second-place Maryville. The Spoofhounds have won the last five Midland Empire Conference championships and are coming off a state runner-up finish, so looking up to a conference opponent is not something the Hounds are used to.
“It was a good thing because we have to be a little more serious with our training and our practice and just how we conduct business,” Bade said. “They are a fun group, but they can get too jokey and too silly. The first meet was a good thing so we can kinda go, ‘oh, what sort of goals do we really have this season and what do we need to do to go achieve those goals.’ That is mainly on the boys’ side.
“It is going to be good because it is going to make us better.”
If sophomore Bradley Deering’s reaction is any indication, the result may have lit a fire under the Spoofhounds, who still placed three runners in the top six.
“It should be fun,” Deering said of a potential rivalry with Chillicothe.
Junior Connor Blackford, a returning state medalist, led the Spoofhound group with an 18:10.6 to take third overall behind a pair of Hornet runners.
“I really came in with no expectations and I’m happy with the result,” Blackford said.
Deering was right on Blackford’s heels for much of the race and finished fourth with a 18:15.68. Sophomore Dylan Masters was sixth with a 18:24.26.
“It was a good race and I’m proud of it,” Deering said.
Colton Berry finished 20th with a 20:16.19 and sophomore Dalton McDonough was 34th with a 22:24.41 to round out the team scoring. Raymond Zhao took 39th in the 56-runner field with 23:01.88.
The Spoofhounds will have the chance to bounce back on September 10 with a trip to Raymore-Peculiar for their next meet.