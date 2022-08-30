22-09-01 XC MHS Connor.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville junior Connor Blackford leads a pack early in the Spoofhound Invitational on Tuesday in Maryville. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — For Maryville’s boys and girls, the results were the same but the feelings after Tuesday’s season-opening Spoofhound Invitational were very different.

The girls and boys each finished second as a team at the home meet. For the girls, it was their top-four finishers first varsity meet and three of them earned medals.

0
0
0
0
0