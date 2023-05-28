23-06-01 Track 4x8.jpg
Maryville's 4x800-meter relay team of Dylan Masters, Colton Berry, Connor Blackford and Bradley Deering take the podium in third place on Saturday in Jefferson City. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — For the sixth-straight season, the Maryville Spoofhounds 4x800-meter relay team climbed onto the podium at the MSHSAA State Championships in Jefferson City.

But on Saturday; Connor Blackford, Colton Berry, Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering climbed higher on the podium with a faster time than they have ever run before. The quartet ran a school-record 8:09.59 and all-time Spoofhound-best third-place finish.

