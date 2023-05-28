JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — For the sixth-straight season, the Maryville Spoofhounds 4x800-meter relay team climbed onto the podium at the MSHSAA State Championships in Jefferson City.
But on Saturday; Connor Blackford, Colton Berry, Dylan Masters and Bradley Deering climbed higher on the podium with a faster time than they have ever run before. The quartet ran a school-record 8:09.59 and all-time Spoofhound-best third-place finish.
“It feels awesome,” Blackford said. “We couldn’t have done it without the guys who have come before us. Just to be here and do this … it is so amazing.”
Maryville sat in eighth after the first 800 meters, but junior Connor Blackford quickly began passing in his 2:00.04 second leg of the race and came back to sit in fourth after the first mile.
Junior Colton Berry took the baton for the third and continued the work his way through the field and moved into third overall with a 2:05.07.
“Since I’m new to this 4x8 team, I felt a lot of pressure to really do good for them,” Berry said. “That pressure really pulled me through."
Berry began the season in a battle for the fourth spot in the relay and coach Rodney Bade has taken great pride in his growth this season.
“I was emotional afterwards,” Bade said. “Colton Berry, that kid he has had ups and downs and he has turned his life around this year, become a focused student and a dedicated athlete. There have still been some downs, but he came up with a huge effort today.”
Berry got the baton to Deering with Southern Boone superstar Connor Burns breathing down his neck, Burns, an Oregon commit, owns the national 5K record and coasted to state championships in the 1600 and 3200 meters this weekend.
Deering embraced the challenge of not only the state’s best, but the nation’s best. Burns ran a 1:53.8 anchor to pull Southern Boone into second place, but Deering had the second-best anchor leg of the 16 teams with a 1:58.36 to pass Priory late and secure the third-place finish.
“I got to about the 200 meters and I saw our school cheering for me and something just clicked and I just started cruising,” Deering said.
The 8:09.59 breaks a 36-year school record.
“It feels just awesome,” Masters said.
Deering began his medal-winning ways on Friday with the 1600-meter run where he and Blackford both qualified. Deering earned his first state medal in the race with a personal-best 4:25.12 to earn eighth.
“I am going to be honest, I really had no goal,” Deering said. “I just came here. I was pretty nervous, shook up about running at state for the first time — having this huge crowd. I was just coming in here to run, to compete and not really put any extra pressure on me.”
Blackford finished 12th in the 1600 and took 11th in the 3200 on Saturday with a personal-best 9:52.42. Masters took 16th in the 800-meter run.
Central Missouri signees Jesus Flores and Keaton Stone each had trying weekends as they battled through injuries, but each earned medals.
“We kinda limped into the state championships a little bit on the sprint and jumps side,” Bade said. “That was unfortunate.”
Flores re-injured his knee as he filled in on the anchor leg of the 4x200-meter relay which took 12th. The senior was in clear pain as he high-jumped later on Friday and was able to gut it out to a ninth-place finish. He also helped the 4x400-meter relay to a 12th-place finish.
“Yesterday did not go the way he imagined it, it did not go the way we dreamt,” Bade said. “He was in pain and came out here today and went, ‘You know what, I have nothing to lose.’ … It shows us that they still have the heart to just go for it.”
He then went to the 400-meter run on Friday and managed to take eighth in prelims to qualify for Saturday’s final where he ran a 51.14 to finish with a fifth-place medal. Dylan Meyer took 12th in the 400.
“I obviously didn’t have the weekend I planned on having, but tweaking my knee in the 4x2 was not what I was looking for,” Flores said. “It really messed with my high jump, but I’m just glad I made it through in the 400.”
Stone injured his ankle in practice this week and was feeling the effects of that, but still managed to take sixth in the long jump and 14th in the triple jump. Junior Wyatt Garner was 11th in the long jump.
“Keaton is his own character,” Bade said. “Him and Jesus a little bit, this was a learning experience for them, even though they have been here before, it was a different experience.”
The Maryville boys rounded out their medal haul in the discus with sophomore Carson Sterling taking eighth.
Sterling had his share of nerves to begin the event with two fouls beginning his day, leaving him one throw to qualify for finals. He did that with a 43.44-meter third throw.
“Before I threw, I just got in there, took a big deep breath, calmed down and just tried to leave it all out there and get a good one out,” Sterling said.
The sophomore increased his distance to 43.83 on his fifth throw for the eighth-place finish. His sixth throw was his longest, but a foul wiped it out. All seven people who finished ahead of Sterling are seniors.
“It feels great because I almost didn’t get out of the prelims,” Sterling said. “Going back to get a medal, the first time, it feels really good.”