LENOX, Iowa — Kort Watkins had a big weekend with one of the main roles, Professor Callahan, in Maryville High School’s production of ‘Legally Blonde’ which showed on Friday night and Saturday night at the Maryville High School Performing Arts Center.
So how did the junior spend his free time between performances?
He and his Spoofhound wrestling teammates made the trip up to Lenox, Iowa, on Saturday morning and afternoon for the Lenox/Bedford Tournament and Watkins came away with the heavyweight championship.
“It is fun,” Watkins said. “Last night was a blast doing the play, then woke up this morning, came here ready to kick butt and take names, I guess, and be able to go back and do the play again.”
Watkins was dominant as he extended his perfect record on the season.
In his first two matches of the tournament, Watkins was able to earn pins in less than a minute.
In the championship match against Nodaway Valley’s (Iowa) Trenton Warner, Watkins appeared to be on the path to another pin, but an inadvertent whistle stopped action seconds away from that fall. Watkins still easily secured the title with a 14-2 win.
“It felt good,” Watkins said. “Coming out, pinning your first kid pretty quick, pinning the second kid pretty quick and in the championship going all three rounds — it feels good, honestly, to go out in the championship feeling like you actually had to work.”
While Watkins was very busy on Saturday, senior Drew Spire only needed 75 seconds to accomplish his goal.
Spire enjoyed a bye into the semifinals for his first match of the season. The senior missed the first two meets of the season as he recovered from football season and a knee injury.
“It was good to be back,” Spire said. “I’ve been practicing ever since football got over and it is the first tournament out here, so it was good to get back on the mat.”
Spire made quick work of his opponents on Saturday and needed just 29 seconds to pin Southwest Iowa’s Mathew Lamkins in the semifinals and 46 seconds to pin East Union’s Shane Lear.
“I thought about what I was going to do before I went in, knew what the kid was going to do,” Spire said. “So I just waited for him to do it and I countered it.”
Watkins and Spire are two of the most experienced wrestlers in the room for the Spoofhounds, but the team also saw great performances from its younger wrestlers on Saturday.
Sophomore twins Tanner and Tucker Turner each made strong runs in the tournament.
Tucker Turner finished the day with 2-straight wins, one technical fall and one pin, to capture third-place at 126 pounds. Tanner Turner took fourth at 120 pounds.
At 132 pounds, freshman Gavin McAtee won his fifth-place match with a second-period pin.
The 138-pound weight class offered an interesting match for the Spoofhounds with freshmen Canon Creason and Dylan Meyer facing each other. After Creason won an exciting 13-10 match, each won their final match of the day with Creason taking third with a pin and Meyer earning fifth with the same result.
“We are definitely young, which is good,” Watkins said. “We got a lot of good young kids coming up who are freshmen now and I feel like they are just going to improve so much over the course of this season. … I think it is going to be great.”
Junior Macen Shurvington is in his first year back out for wrestling, but the football standout for the Hounds displayed his athleticism by picking up two wins in the tournament and finishing sixth at 152 pounds.
The Spoofhounds look forward to continuing to add wrestlers to the lineup as their health improves throughout the season. They will be back on the mats on Tuesday with a quad against Stanberry, Southwest Valley and Penney in Stanberry.
“We were down two or three kids and we still came out sixth with over 100 points so I feel like we did pretty good,” Spire said. “It was a good experience for everyone.”