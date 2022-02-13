EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Drew Spire’s senior year hasn’t gone according to plan with injuries and illness, but Spire will be ending his Spoofhound wrestling career in the place he had hoped: the Class 2 State Championships.
Spire dealt with injuries during football season, illness at the beginning of wrestling season and most recently a strained LCL in his left knee. Despite all that and only wrestling 12 matches this year, there was no way Spire was missing the district tournament and a chance to advance to state for the third time in his career.
“There was really no option,” Spire said. “There was nothing anybody could do for my knee except hope nothing worse happens.”
The Spoofhound senior opened his run to another state tournament with a 38-second pin against Savannah’s Robert Ragland, but Spire learned a tough lesson in his semifinal match against Chillicothe’s Brody Carins.
Spire needed just 10 seconds to takedown Carins and rode for 85 seconds, but attempted to throw his legs in with 25 seconds left in the period. His injured knee didn't cooperate with that and Carins was able to score a reversal and take Spire to his back for a pin.
“I decided to do something stupid in my semis match and got pinned,” Spire said. “I threw in my legs which I knew I couldn’t do with my new brace. Did it anyway and I couldn’t recover. With my knee, I couldn’t get in deep enough and got reversed to my back.”
The loss meant that Spire was in a win-or-go-home situation facing Oak Grove’s Holland Graves. Spire punched his ticket to the state tournament with a pin in just 93 seconds after building a 10-1 lead.
“I figured out what I really can and what I really can’t do,” Spire said.
The 170 pounder learned another lesson in the third-place match as Marshall’s Owen Kiso was able to score the first takedown and take Spire to his back for the fall.
When he goes to state next weekend, Spire wants to make sure he is wrestling from his feet and pushing his offense.
“I want to stay on my feet and not get on the mat with these kids,” Spire said. “I can blow through 95 percent of the state on my feet, but I run into troubles on the mat.”
Spire won’t be making the trip to Columbia alone. Junior Kort Watkins finished third in the heavyweight bracket and will be making his first trip to the state tournament after falling one round short last season.
“It feels amazing,” Watkins said. “I am kinda speechless.”
Watkins built a 5-0 lead in his first match against Center’s Welcome West and held on for a 5-4 win.
The semifinal was a heartbreaker for Watkins as he lost in ultimate tie breaker to Pleasant Hill’s Sam McDowell-Driskell.
In overtime, Watkins took a 3-2 lead with just a couple seconds left, but McDowell-Driskell scored an escape just before time expired to force an ultimate tiebreaker where he had the advantage of bottom position. The Pleasant Hill wrestler scored the reversal for the win.
“That kid, he is a great wrestler and he deserved that win,” Watkins said.
Like Spire, Watkins responded well to the loss and won his next match to secure a state spot.
Watkins was dominant in that match building a 7-0 lead before KC-Central’s Joron McCorkle scored a 5-point move as time expired to cut the final margin to 7-5.
In the third-place match, Watkins faced a familiar opponent with Cameron’s Cole Henderson. The result was also familiar with Watkins winning. The decision was 4-2.
“I haven’t wrestled really great all weekend and to still be able to take third behind two really, really good wrestlers feels great,” Watkins said.
Watkins and Spire will each begin the state tournament on Thursday with matches beginning at 9 a.m., at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
“I’m going to be nervous, I know I will be, but I just have to go out there, stay within myself and wrestle my match,” Watkins said.
Maryville sophomore Tucker Turner finished one match away from state by going 1-2 at districts. Tanner Turner also went 1-2 and was two matches from state. Preston Adwell, Canon Creason and Dylan Meyer all finished their seasons at the district tournament.