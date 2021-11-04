The famous Dennis Green quote seemed fitting for this headline, because I think most people thought that this Bearcat team was capable of doing what they did on Saturday to Nebraska-Kearney.
We just hadn’t seen it since the second game of the season against Central Missouri, but we saw it on Saturday. That looked like a team capable of competing with anyone in the nation.
Normally, the caveat here is, “OK, why can’t they consistently have performances like that then?’
Well, that answer is simple. In the two games with a healthy Mike Hohensee they have been that team. They trounced Central Missouri and they trounced Nebraska-Kearney.
Hohensee is healthy again and Braden Wright is waiting in the wings as well. Northwest is as deep as they’ve been at quarterback since Kyle Zimmerman was taking snaps here.
And that is the final point on the quarterbacks who were both fantastic against the Lopers. In 2016, Zimmerman was the best quarterback in the country, but in the national semifinals, it was Jonathan Baker who had to punch the Bearcats’ ticket to the championship. In football, having outstanding depth is never a bad thing.
Plus Wright and Hohensee truly appear to get along great so the ‘If you have two quarterbacks, you have none’ argument really does not apply here.
1. Northwest (7-1)
Trending: Steady
The healthy Bearcats may have to be road dogs again in the playoffs, but the most important thing for a potential trip to Michigan in the playoffs will be a healthy roster and it appears that the Bearcats are finally getting closer to that.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (7-2)
Trending: Steady
For a half second, I considered dropping Nebraska-Kearney in these rankings. That thought quickly passed. They got whipped on Saturday, but so might have Pittsburg State and Washburn if they’d faced a healthy Northwest. T.J. Davis is still electric and as a follower of the MIAA, I’d still like to see him in the playoffs. Can’t hold one bad day against the nation’s best defense against him.
3. Washburn (7-2)
Trending: Steady
The Bearcats aren’t the only team getting their starting quarterback back to health. Mitch Schurig came back last week and went 7-of-9 for two touchdowns. He will no doubt be asked to do more this week at Pittsburg State. This is a game to stay in playoff contention, but even with a win, they need a lot of help.
4. Pittsburg State (7-2)
Trending: Steady
Two interceptions for Mak Sexton last week in a six-point win over Central Oklahoma. It is the same story for Pittsburg State as it was for Washburn. They need to win out and hope for chaos.
5. Emporia State (5-4)
Trending: Steady
I keep picking Emporia State to lose and they keep laughing in my face. They have weird losses to Central Missouri and Missouri Western, but have beaten all the middle-of-the-pack teams other than that. They will clinch their fifth-place finish and a winning record this week against Lincoln.
6. Fort Hays State (4-5)
Trending: Steady
The Tigers have settled squarely into the middle of the conference and that is just what they are this year. They get back to .500 this week at Northeastern State.
7. Central Oklahoma (4-5)
Trending: Steady
The Bronchos are the unfortunate team that gets Nebraska-Kearney coming off their embarrassment in Maryville. Going back to the title of this column, if the Lopers are who we think they are, this will be a bad week for Central Oklahoma. They have a good chance to finish strong in their season finale with Central Missouri though.
8. Missouri Western (4-5)
Trending: Up 1
Reagan Jones adds some intrigue for Griffon fans in this last quarter of the season. The freshman quarterback ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 181 yards and a touchdown on 12-of-16 passing.
9. Missouri Southern (3-6)
Trending: Down 1
The Lions have still made a ton of progress this season. A win against either Emporia State or Missouri Western the last two weeks would have been great for the program, but ending on a 4-game losing streak with Northwest and Washburn coming up isn’t the end of the world. Atiba Bradley is still the MIAA Coach of the Year, in my opinion.
10. Central Missouri (3-6)
Trending: Steady
Not to rain on the Mule parade because it’s been a rough season, but Central Missouri gave up 35 points to Lincoln and Blue Tigers star Hosea Franklin only had two carries. For the Mules to get to where they want to in this conference, they need to make some major defensive changes.
11. Northeastern State (2-7)
Trending: Steady
The RiverHawks are ending the season in ugly fashion for the second year in a row. They have clearly made strides from 2019, but have a long way to go. It would be a fitting end to Fort Hays State’s season to lay an egg in Tahlequah though.
12. Lincoln (0-8)
Trending: Steady
The least amount of points the Blue Tigers have given up was 49 to Northeastern State. That is bad. Yes, I know this is still the same stat from the last two weeks, but it is still true and still bad.