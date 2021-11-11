The final NCAA Division-II regional rankings were released on Monday afternoon and provided a look at how ‘Selection Sunday’ may shape up next weekend.
Super Region 3 looks once again to be the most loaded region in Division-II with four teams ranked in the top seven in the AFCA poll.
Ferris State is going to be the No. 1 team in the region and will likely finish the season 10-0 with a win over Wayne State (Mich.). Wayne State lost 62-13 to Grand Valley State last week and it figures to be another tough one this week.
The No. 2 to No. 4 spots are where the ranking gets more interesting. In the most recent AFCA poll, Northwest Missouri State is ranked fourth, Grand Valley State is ranked fifth and Harding is ranked seventh.
In the regional rankings, those rankings are flipped. Harding checks in at No. 2, Grand Valley State is third and Northwest is fourth.
Strength of schedule is now what is likely going to determine the final rankings with all three teams being heavy favorites in their season finale.
Harding will be at Arkansas Tech, who happen to have one of the best mascots in Division-II with the Wonder Boys. The Wonder Boys don’t have the best record though with a 4-6 record.
Grand Valley State gets Davenport this week and the Panthers’ 3-7 record.
Northwest will get the biggest strength of schedule with Emporia State bringing their 6-4 record to Bearcat Stadium this week.
The final three playoff spots are unseeded and will play the No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds based on geography. The committee has said they will try to avoid rematches, so for example, a Northwest and Nebraska-Kearney rematch in the first round is one they will try to avoid.
Lindenwood and Henderson State seem likely to have two of those spots as each have one loss. Lindenwood has just one loss and is likely to win over 4-6 McKendree.
Henderson State has a big game this week with Ouachita Baptist (8-2). A win would surely lock them into the playoffs, but a loss may put them into the 2-loss team mix for the last spot.
Nebraska-Kearney is currently in the seventh spot and has a sure-win this week with Northeastern State (2-8).
Southeastern Oklahoma State is right behind the Lopers and is coming off a big win over Ouachita Baptist and plays East Central (6-4) this week. Ouachita Baptist is still hanging around in the No. 10 spot.
Washburn is currently No. 9 in the rankings, but with a game against Missouri Southern not helping the strength of schedule, Washburn would need absolute chaos above them to get in.
With the regional rankings out of the way, let’s talk MIAA power rankings.
1. Northwest (8-1)
Trending: Steady
Al McKeller continues to make highlight-reel runs every week. The defense is dominant. Northwest looks ready for the playoffs.
2. Nebraska-Kearney (8-2)
Trending: Steady
The Lopers bounced back from their loss at Northwest to pick up a win at Central Oklahoma. T.J. Davis should be in the playoffs, but we will see if it happens.
3. Washburn (8-2)
Trending: Steady
Big win over Pittsburg State for the Ichabods, but it doesn’t look like it will result in a playoff berth this year.
4. Pittsburg State (7-3)
Trending: Steady
It has still been a very nice first year for coach Brian Wright. A win over Fort Hays State is a very nice end to the year.
5. Emporia State (6-4)
Trending: Steady
Emporia State has played close games all year, but saved Lincoln and Northwest until the end of the year. This week, they should be on the other end of the blowout from last week.
6. Fort Hays State (5-5)
Trending: Steady
After a disappointing year for the Tigers, they could end with a nice win if they beat the Gorillas.
7. Missouri Western (5-5)
Trending: Up 1
Reagan Jones is exciting and he might be able to break some records against the Blue Tigers.
8. Central Oklahoma (4-6)
Trending: Down 1
With one of the least experienced teams in the MIAA coming into the year, there were a lot of positives to take out of this year.
9. Missouri Southern (3-7)
Trending: Steady
Atiba Bradley is still the MIAA Coach of the Year in my opinion. Nebraska-Kearney’s Josh Lynn is my runner up.
10. Central Missouri (3-7)
Trending: Steady
A 31-point loss to Missouri Western is a black mark on a rough year for the Mules.
11. Northeastern State (2-8)
Trending: Steady
It has been a rough finish to the season for the RiverHawks and a desperate Loper team isn’t an ideal finale.
12. Lincoln (0-9)
Trending: Steady
The least amount of points the Blue Tigers have given up was 49 to Northeastern State. That is bad. Yes, I know this is still the same stat from the last three weeks, but it is still true and still bad.