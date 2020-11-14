ROSENDALE, Mo. – The South Holt/Nodaway-Holt Spartans gave the state’s No. 1 team all they could handle Friday night in the District 3 championship game.
The Spartans traveled to North Andrew, turned the ball over three times in the first half and still had a chance to win on their final drive before ultimately falling to the Cardinals 26-21.
For head coach Josh Petersen and the Spartans, Friday night’s game was one they felt was their game to lose — and much like 2018, what will be remembered are the mistakes that inevitably cost them in the end.
“Three turnovers in the first half killed us,” Petersen said. “That sticks out more than the fight we showed towards the end.”
The Spartans first fumble came on the first play of the game as quarterback Drew Quinlin mishandled the snap, resulting in a fumble recovery for North Andrew’s Clayton Lineville.
The Cardinals’ Hayden Ecker carried the ball on three of North Andrew’s four plays for 19 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run. The score was Ecker’s 28th touchdown this season.
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt found its rhythm on the second drive. The Spartans answered the Cardinals’ score with a 13-play drive in which they rushed the ball 11 times for 50 yards. Fullback Brody Scroggins then gave SHNH the lead with a one-yard touchdown run.
The Spartans appeared to be regaining some momentum after forcing a three-and-out on North Andrew’s next drive. The SHNH offense opened its next drive with 27 yards on three carries from three different players.
The Cardinals then held the Spartans to just five yards on their next three plays, forcing a fourth-down attempt inside their own territory. Quinlin rolled right and had open field to run for the first down, but instead took a shot near the end zone that fell incomplete.
The missed opportunities for SHNH were plentiful in its loss. North Andrew began its next drive with three carries that led to a first down. On the fourth play of the drive, the Cardinals were called for holding, then managed a short run on second down.
With the Cardinals facing a second-and-16, North Andrew quarterback Carson Thomas caught the Spartans off guard on a screen pass to Ecker who then gained 34 yards. The play came with just over nine minutes left in the half and was the game’s first completion. Thomas scored two plays later to give the Cardinals a 14-7 lead with 7:35 left in the half.
The Spartans responded by fumbling on the second play of the ensuing drive. The SHNH defense caught a few breaks, though. Linville caught an 18-yard touchdown that was nullified by a holding call, then an illegal touching penalty was called on the next play. North Andrew threw an incomplete pass on third down and then punted on fourth.
Quinlin and the offense moved the ball at a solid pace after the punt with four runs of five yards and a six-yard run that found the Spartans down inside the North Andrew five-yard line. But the drive ended with the Cardinals forcing yet another fumble, helping them hold onto its 14-7 lead at halftime.
North Andrew began the second half with back-to-back touchdowns. Linville scored on a missed assignment in the Spartans’ secondary for a 55-yard touchdown. On their second drive, Thomas scored on a 35-yard touchdown run.
The Cardinals led 26-7 with 8:29 left in the third quarter. With things looking bleak, the Spartans seniors helped pull them back into the game.
SHNH began its second drive of the half with three runs for 16 yards. On the fourth play of the drive, Quinlin connected with Dylan Schuetz on a 28-yard pass down to the North Andrew five-yard line. Scroggins scored one play later to cut the lead to 12.
North Andrew went four-and-out on the ensuing drive, fumbling the ball on it’s fourth-and-1 attempt. Junior Alex Harris carried the ball twice after the turnover on downs for runs of 14 yards and then a three-yard run for a touchdown to cut the lead to five with 3:39 left in the third quarter.
The Cardinals next drive was one of the strangest drives you can have in football. North Andrew ran 17 plays on the drive that ate up almost 10 minutes of game time and netted just 40 yards of offense. While the drive resulted in a turnover on downs after Scroggins’ sack of Thomas, the Cardinals gave the Spartans little room for error with so little time left.
“It sucks,” Petersen said. “We stopped them, but that’s a lot of clock eaten up. But that’s how it goes, it was two running teams who played really good defense.”
The South Holt/Nodaway-Holt drive started with a bobbled snap that lost them two yards, then two-straight incomplete passes. Quinlin dropped back to pass on fourth-and-12, but then decided to scramble for what looked to be a first down. But once again, a mistake by the offense cost the Spartans as they were flagged for a blindside block, forcing them to punt.
The SHNH defense again came to the offense’s rescue, holding Ecker to a two-yard run on fourth-and-3. The Spartans took over possession with 3:25 remaining in the game.
Scroggins and Quinlin began what would be the game-deciding drive with runs of five and six yards. The offense ran the ball four-straight plays, leading to another first down.
After moving the chains, the Spartans were then called for a false start, followed by a one-yard completion. Tight end Dallas Knowling gained 19-yards on a catch and run that moved the ball down to the North Andrew 15-yard line.
Quinlin carried the ball for five yards on the next play, but then a fumble on the play after cost the Spartans eight yards. With little time and no timeouts, Quinlin had two shots at the end zone that both fell incomplete, ending the game.
The loss was the final as a member of the South Holt/Nodaway-Holt football team for six players.
“I know he’s (Quinlin) hurting, they’re all hurting but I wouldn’t trade those guys for anyone in the state,” Petersen said. “They were a great group of leaders who the players looked up to. They were basically coaches and players at the same time. I think this was probably the hardest-working, all-around best collective unit that we’ve had in the Spartan program.”
North Andrew will continue on in the playoffs as they travel to Stanberry next week for a semifinals matchup.