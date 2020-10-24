OREGON, Mo. – The South Holt/Nodaway-Holt Spartans won their sixth-straight game over North-West Nodaway and a share of the conference championship after defeating the Muskets 58-8. It’s the first conference championship for the Spartans since 2016.
“We came out, did what we're supposed to do, and now we’re going to hang a banner on the wall,” Drew Quinlin said.
The Muskets had success throughout the night, despite the final score. Senior quarterback Karson Oberhauser gave North-West the kickstart they needed against the No. 6 team in the state with a 34-yard run on the game’s opening drive.
The Muskets learned heavily on freshman Michael Goff, who led the team in yards from scrimmage on Friday night. Goff capped off the opening drive with two carries for six yards, including a four-yard touchdown run to give North-West the lead.
The South Holt/Nodaway-Holt offense snatched the momentum away from the Muskets with just one play. Fullback Brody Scroggins took the first play of the drive 59 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at eight.
After forcing a three-and-out, Scroggins and the Spartans offense went right back to work on the ground. Quinlin gave the offense a first down to open the drive with a 12-yard run, then Scroggins took it from there.
Scroggins carried the ball on three of the next four plays; the fullback had carries of 33, 15 and 15. The final 15-yard run ended with the junior fullback in the end zone.
“He’s arguably the best fullback in the state of Missouri right now,” Quinlin said. “He’s found a home at fullback and it’s been amazing to have a reliable guy who can give you eight yards-a-carry.”
The Spartans’ defense quickly handed the ball back to the offense after forcing its second consecutive three-and-out. The SHNH offense took its time scoring on their third drive, going 50 yards in 10 plays. Quinlin connected with Gannon Phelan on a broken play that saw Quinlin start right and roll left, finding Gannon for a 15-yard touchdown.
“That definitely wasn’t scripted,” Phelan said. “Luckily he was able to roll back and find me wide open. I’ve been trying to get him to do that for two weeks now, so I’m glad he finally looked back.”
The Muskets moved the ball well at different points in the game, but the offensive mistakes were too much to overcome. Goff’s 34-yard run got the North-West offense down inside the red zone, but a fumble on fourth and two ended the Muskets’ drive.
The North-West defense held the Spartans scoreless after the turnover, but the offense again had problems moving the ball. After an incomplete pass to begin the drive, a bad snap led to an 11-yard loss on second down — a hill to steep to climb and the drive ended with a punt.
“It’s just consistency,” North-West coach Alan Calfee said. “Even after that first drive, we punch it down to the two, fumble and don’t get in. We get the ball to midfield and we get a fourth and two that we don’t get. We just don’t consistently execute.”
After another Scroggins’ touchdown, the Muskets once again had a drive end with a turnover. North-West moved the ball well on the drive, but Goff mishandled the snap from center that was recovered by the Spartans.
The Musket defense held the Spartans out of the end zone after the turnover, keeping the score at 30-8 heading into halftime.
Phelan scored his second touchdown of the game to open the half with a 44-yard run. The third quarter continued to snowball on the Muskets who fumbled the ball on the first play of their drive. The fumble was scooped up and returned for a touchdown by Houston Coleman.
The Muskets drove the ball well on their next two drives, but each drive ended with a turnover inside the Spartans’ 10-yard line.
“I don’t feel like we’ve regressed,” Calfee said. “We’ve just had different guys out, so we’ve had to do some shuffling around, some moving around. But we still have to have that next man up mentality and get those guys prepared to step into those spots.”
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt added the final scores of the game with touchdown runs from Phelan and Scroggins. Scroggins 49-yard touchdown run was his 28th carry of the game and put him at 320 yards rushing.
“That is the good thing about having five running backs,” Spartans coach Josh Petersen said. “Most people that run our offense would just use the fullback and the tight end as gimmicks. You can’t just focus on one of our guys because if you do, one of the other guys will hurt you.”
The Spartans rushed for 458 yards on 45 carries. Phelan was second on the team with 83 yards on seven carries.
“We’ve just got great people out there and we like sharing the ball,” Phelan said. “We get our breaks and then when we get our chance, we can do something good.”
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt will be the two seed in district three, leading to a rematch with Stewartsville next week.
“This is the most unselfish football team that I’ve coached in 11 years, it’s not about one person, it’s about all 25 of us out here,” Petersen said. “We’ll look at Stewartsville, and if we take care of Stewartsville, then I’ll look at the standings and see where everyone is at.”
For North-West, Goff has been a bright spot in what has been a tough couple of weeks. Goff caught seven passes for 62 yards and carried the ball 11 times for 50 yards.
“Early up front, I thought we were doing a great job of getting push and he was reading those blocks,” Calfee said. “In the passing game, we’ve got to have time to throw and running good routes on his part and catching the ball when it’s there.”
The Muskets will likely open with a trip to face East Atchison in the opening round of districts. North-West played the Wolves well early on in their first matchup, but eventually lost 62-12.