4x4

The Northwest Missouri State 4x400-meter relay won the national championship last Saturday in Pueblo, Colorado.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED BY ANDY PETERSON

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The talent of the Northwest Missouri State women’s 400-meter runners has been on display throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons this year.

In March; Tiffany Hughey, Kennedi Cline, Luisarys Toledo and Chloe Saenz won the indoor 4x400-meter relay national championship. They continued their dominance through the MIAA Championships where they helped cap off a team title for the Bearcats — their first in 25 years and third overall.

