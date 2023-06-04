MARYVILLE, Mo. — The talent of the Northwest Missouri State women’s 400-meter runners has been on display throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons this year.
In March; Tiffany Hughey, Kennedi Cline, Luisarys Toledo and Chloe Saenz won the indoor 4x400-meter relay national championship. They continued their dominance through the MIAA Championships where they helped cap off a team title for the Bearcats — their first in 25 years and third overall.
“This season was crazy,” Saenz said. “It was so special. … It was definitely an unforgettable season and probably the best season of my life throughout my college career.”
Going into last weekend’s NCAA Division-II Outdoor National Championships, the quartet was looking for more history and become Northwest’s first-ever women’s relay outdoor national champions.
“Everyone gets faster outdoor, other teams are going to get faster, and they definitely did, so I felt like we had to step up our game a lot more — it wasn’t going to be easy,” Hughey said. “But I went into it believing we could win.”
They were thrown a curveball heading into the national meet in Pueblo, Colorado, with Cline being unable to compete. Coach Brandon Masters has spoken all season about the depth of the women’s team this season and put that to the test.
“I thought we were the team to beat, but when Kennedi Cline went down with an injury, our third fastest 400 girl, not having her for the weekend, certainly provided a lot of wonder,” Masters said. “Would we be fast enough to hold off the other teams? The girls stepped up with Jaedy Commins running the prelims with a fantastic leg to get our team to the finals with the other three ladies. And then Kaylee Harp stepping in in the finals and touting that leg for Kennedi.”
In the Friday’s preliminary race, the Bearcats ran Jaedy Commins in Cline’s place on the third leg. Northwest qualified second with a 3:36.04 — .08 seconds behind Angelo State.
“I knew that whoever we put in was going to be the right choice and that it wouldn’t really affect the team dynamic,” Hughey said.
In Saturday’s final, Kaylee Harp stepped in for Commins and the 800-meter specialist turned in a 55-second split on the third leg of the race which took Northwest from second behind Azusa Pacific to a slim lead.
“That was pretty nerve-wracking,” Saenz said. “We kinda didn’t really decide on the finals day until like … I think it took like 20 minutes for Coach to decide and then we were like the last ones to check in. It was a pretty tough decision. … They were both (Kaylee Harp and Commins) just willing to do it right away and step in.”
Knowing that Azusa Pacific had the national runner-up in the 400-meter dash, Masters admitted that he was a little nervous going into the anchor lap. However, Hughey was not going to be denied.
“We handed the stick off virtually in a dead tie with Azusa Pacific,” Masters said. “Maybe slightly ahead of them, but their anchor leg was second overall nationally in the open 400 — nearly a national winning 400 race. … I knew going into the handoff who was on the anchor for them, so I was concerned. Tiffany alleviated those concerns quite quickly when she dropped a monster 200 and just kept pulling away from the girl from Azusa. It was unbelievable.”
Hughey put the race away quickly with a 51.57 split — the fastest in the field. The Bearcats ended up with a 3:33.44 — beating Azusa Pacific’s 3:34.48 and Angelo State’s 3:35.97.
“Once I knew Tiff had it, I knew we were in the clear,” Saenz said with a laugh.
The 4x400 title capped an outstanding week in Pueblo for the Bearcat women as they collected 15 All-American honors.
Toledo was the top performer with a second-place finish in the long jump and an eighth-place finish in the 400-meter dash in addition to the 4x400 national championship — giving her three First Team All-American nods.
“Lusi obviously stepped up in the biggest moment and hit some monster jumps,” Masters said. “… Going in ranked 11th and finishing second is obviously a big, big, big deal.”
Harp took seventh in the 800-meter run to earn First Team All-American status and Bailey Blake was ninth to earn Second Team All-American. Hughey also took 10th in the 400-meter dash as a Second Team All-American.
Lexie Gilbert, Ally Hammond, Hughey and Saenz took eighth in the 4x100-meter relay and became First Team All-Americans. Caroline Cunningham capped a phenomenal Bearcat career with a ninth-place showing in the 3000-meter steeplechase and earned Second Team All-American status.
“That was kinda crazy and I was not expecting to place really,” Saenz said of the 4x100. “But it was pretty exciting.”
Cunningham and fellow distance runner Amber Owens are the only seniors listed on the Bearcat roster for a team that goes into next season with as much returning talent as ever.
“The future of Bearcat track and field is pretty bright,” Masters said. “… Great group of kids. I think that is the biggest thing I can say — this group is the most fun, the most family-oriented team that I’ve ever had. And it shows. When you are really a tight team, you can do amazing things.”