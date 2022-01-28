CAMERON, Mo. — For more than a quarter and a half, Maryville and Smithville were locked into a close, competitive game in the 34th Annual Cameron Tournament.
The top-seeded Warriors used two baskets from a reserve that started a game-changing run that led to a 56-41 win on Thursday night.
Smithville (12-5) snapped a nine-game losing streak against its former conference rival with the victory. The last win came in the Cameron Tournament in 2016. When the two met in the Midland Empire Conference matchup shortly after that, the Spoofhounds won and carried that over the years despite Smithville leaving for the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference.
“We’ve had some pretty close games and pretty exciting games,” Maryville coach Matt Stoecklein said of the rivalry that has often been renewed in a tournament setting.
In five of the nine losses for Smithville, Maryville had a winning margin of 1, 5, 6, 7 and 7.
The difference in this matchup was two players for the Warriors: Ryker Edwards and Ty Atkins.
Edwards matched Maryville’s offense by scoring 13 points in the first quarter, helping Smithville take a 19-13 lead.
The Spoofhounds (7-8) pulled within five early in the second behind two baskets inside by 6-foot-4 forward Blake Katen.
The game turned midway through the second when Ty Atkins hit a pair of 3-pointers. Those were the only baskets made by the junior, but they were key.
The 3’s turned a 24-19 lead into 30-19 and led to a timeout. From there, the Warriors started to pull away, closing the first half on an 11-2 run.
“Give Maryville credit, they came out to play and were with us punch for punch at beginning,” Smithville coach Eric Bennaka said. “We knew it would be close early and we haven’t beaten them since 2016. They know how to play us and they know how to keep it close. They are very competitive and are well-coached. They were confident in their game plan.”
Up 35-21 at halftime, Smithville saw the lead shrink from the start when Derek Quinlin scored on an early layup. Edwards hit a 3-pointer and Rhett Foster grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a putback for the Warriors with 5:59 to play in the third.
Quinlin scored on a turnover to cut the deficit to 15, but the Spoofhounds went the final 5:36 of the third quarter without a basket.
Meanwhile, back-to-back 3s from Edwards turned the lead into 46-25 with four minutes to play. Smithville hit seven 3-pointers in the first three quarters – four by Edwards.
The Warriors led 48-27 going into the fourth.
“From the 3-point line they were pretty good and they hit a lot of 3s ... they shot the ball well,” Stoecklein said. “Offensively, we got good looks and great shots but we couldn’t get them to go in. Everything for them was falling ...it was just one of those nights.”
The Spoofhounds coach also pulled his leading scorer, and son, Caden Stoecklein from playing in the third quarter due to aggravating a groin injury suffered before a win against Lawson in pool play earlier in the tournament. The junior had five points, hitting a 3-pointer in the first quarter and two free throws late in the second.
Keaton Stone was the leading scorer for Maryville, tallying 11. He had at least two points in each quarter and accounted for five in the fourth. The 14 points Maryville scored in the fourth matched the 14 tallied in the second and third quarters.
“Our shot selection against Lawson wasn’t very good, we just beat them because we were a little bit better,” Coach Stoecklein said. “Tonight, we had better choices in our shot selections, they were just not falling.”
Maryville plays Cameron at 7 p.m. in the third-place game. Cameron lost 64-60 to Winnetonka in the late game on Thursday.