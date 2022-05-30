ALLENDALE, Mich. — Northwest Missouri State sophomore Reece Smith will forever be a piece of Bearcat trivia as the first Bearcat to win a men’s NCAA Outdoor National Championship on the track.
“When I actually heard that I was the first guy to actually do it on the track it kinda blew me away,” Smith said. “When you look at our school records, there are some crazy ones out there and to think that some of those guys never won a national title kinda blew me away. It is definitely really cool.”
The Bearcat men have crowned seven outdoor national champions prior to Smith with Herschel Neil winning the triple jump in 1936, Bob Sundell winning the high jump in 1988, Ken Onuaguluchi winning the discus in 1989 and Clint Prange winning four titles in the discus and shot put from 2002 to 2005.
And Smith accomplished his piece of history in an event he only began working on last year — the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Now the sophomore is a national champion and set the Division-II national championship meet record with a 8:33.64.
“Last year, I told my coach that I wanted to give it a shot,” Smith said. “So we put me in it and we worked on hurdling a little bit, but just kinda went out on a whim and I ran a provisional mark in my first one ever, so then we thought, ‘Well shoot, we should really take this thing a little bit more seriously.’”
Helping him take the steeplechase seriously were new Bearcat assistant coaches Wick Cunningham, who has experience in the event from his time as a Bearcat athlete, and Nikki Wetstein, who’s specialities include the hurdles.
“You have to be very talented athletically,” Northwest head coach Brandon Masters said. “Hurdling is very difficult. The difference between hurdles and the steeplechase barrier is that the steeplechase barrier is extremely heavy and does not move. If you hit it, you are going down and you are going down hard. With Reece being so athletic and taking a lot of pride in his hurdling and his development of his hurdling, he has progressed greatly.”
The Garner, Iowa, product entered the race with the third-best time in the nation this year behind Adams State junior Clement Duigou who has the second-fastest time all-time and Colorado School of Mines senior Jake Mitchem who had been 10th all-time. Smith’s national championship run now moves him up to fourth all-time.
“I think another thing I’ve gotten better at is not worrying about what other guys in the race have run and my time compared to theirs,” Smith said. “Just believing in myself and knowing that these guys have to race me too, I’m not just racing them. I think that has helped me a lot.”
After the preliminary run, Smith, Duigou and Mitchem all found themselves in the 12-man final with Smith posting the fastest time. But Smith knew the final would be a different race entirely.
As the race went on, it became clear to Smith that it would come down to him or Duigou and who could finish stronger.
“The Adams State kid was leading most of the race and it quickly became just a two-man show,” Smith said. “Basically a dogfight the whole way and it came down to a final 400-meter sprint and we’ve been working on that a lot recently. Fortunately, our training paid off.”
That battle wasn’t a contest in the end as Smith finished over nine seconds in front of Duigou — more of a gap than was between Duigou and the sixth-place runner.
“It is crazy,” Smith said. “It has been a whirlwind of emotions the last few days. I don’t think it has really set in yet.”
Smith finished his grueling weekend with a 13th-place finish in the 5,000-meter run.
Northwest has outdoor national champions the last two seasons with Hiba Mahgoub winning the women’s 200-meter title last year. That was Mahgoub’s last race as a Bearcat though, Smith still has two seasons left to add to his legacy.
“We got to make sure that we are staying motivated, hungry and excited,” Cunningham said. “We can’t just assume that because you’ve done it once, you are going to do it again. Our sport doesn’t care what you’ve done before, it cares what you do on the day. No one is going to bow down to him and let him run away with everything.”
Smith was one of four All-Americans for the Bearcats this weekend with Kaylee Harp taking ninth in the women’s 800-meter run, Dakota Schmidt finishing 11th in the men’s javelin and Sarah Prickett earning 12th in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. All three were second-team All-Americans.
Other Bearcat results included Bailey Blake taking 17th in the 800-meter run, Chloe Saenz taking 19th in the 400-meter dash and Caroline Cunningham taking 14th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Haley Luna, Blake, Harp and Saenz took 13th in the 4x400-meter relay.
“This is through Year 4 for my head coaching and my program,” Masters said. “We’ve had unprecedented levels of success as far as Northwest’s history is concerned. … I’m really proud of this team and the crazy thing is that this team is still very young. We don’t lose anybody. Very, very few people will be graduating. That is exciting to me.”