EMPORIA, Kan. — Braden Gleason’s pass flew through the air after the star quarterback for Emporia State rolled to his right and fired to the end zone on third-and-goal from the 17 yard-line with 48 seconds left and Northwest Missouri State clinging to a 27-21 lead. With Gleason’s pass also hung the playoff hopes of both the Hornets and Bearcats, who each came into the regular-season finale with two losses.
Northwest and Emporia State each fought back this season from two early-season losses and made it to this game with a chance to win and pad it's resume before Sunday’s selection show. A loss and the playoff hopes would be dashed.
“This is what we train 365 days for,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “This is why (strength coach) Joe Quinlin beats the you-know-what out of these kids during the offseason. It is to create situations that when stuff gets hard that you are going to try to find a way to persevere and we were able to do that.”
Gleason fired late for the end zone to junior receiver Wil Amos, who appeared to have a step on his defender as he moved towards the sideline. But as the left-handed quarterback wound up to throw, All-American cornerback Cahleel Smith was reading the play. Smith was covering Hornet senior receiver Cole Schumacher on the underneath route about 10 yards short of Amos.
He dropped off Schumacher as Gleason released the pass and jumped backwards to meet the ball. The ball was already past the sophomore’s head when his right hand first contacted it, but he tipped the ball at the 3-yard line with one hand, then with two at the 1-yard line before hauling in the season-preserving interception on his back in the end zone.
“I saw the quarterback scrambling and I saw the ball come off short, so I just went with one of my hands and grabbed it,” Smith said. “I was tipping it and everything, and knew I could secure the ball, got my feet in and the rest is history.”
Smith hadn’t played the last two weeks as he went through concussion protocol, but the leader of the Bearcat secondary was back against the most prolific passing attack in the MIAA. The secondary came to play on Saturday though, holding Gleason to a season-low 198 yards passing, his first game without a touchdown this season and a season-high three interceptions.
“Coming back out here really meant a lot,” Smith said. “I know these seniors wanted me to come back out here and play for them and everything. Throughout the game, I was doubting myself so I needed that pick to bring me back up.”
The big defensive plays sparked the Bearcats all day with Shane Fredrickson’s interception in the first quarter resulting in a 9-play, 77-yard drive which Jay Harris ended in a 19-yard touchdown run. After a missed extra point the lead was 6-0.
The second interception of the first quarter came on an Andrew Dumas play over the middle. The Bearcat linebackers — Sam Phillips, Isaac Vollstedt and Dumas — flew around the entire game and stifled Emporia State’s quick passing game.
“If you are going to beat Emporia State, you better reroute their receivers and our guys did a great job of getting hands on and disrupting things,” Rich Wright said. “Really, we had them out of sorts in the first half.”
Seven plays and 56 yards later, Harris was into the end zone again and the Bearcats led 13-0 with 13 minutes left in the first half. The true freshman finished the game with 19 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns — he had more than twice as many carries as the next highest Northwest total and three times the yardage.
Turnovers would also bite the Bearcats though with a miscommunication resulting in a Mike Hohensee fumble which was returned for a touchdown to cut the lead to 13-7.
The offense would bounce back with a pair of former 8-man football stars providing the spark. Early in the 11-play, 88-yard drive, Rock Port graduate Ryan Dewhirst collected his first career catch — a 5-yard reception. As the drive continued, the Bearcats faced a fourth-and-11 at the Emporia State 30.
Northwest had been saving a play for weeks and brought it out with the swinging-gate formation. Hohensee pitched to running back Jadon Brady who threw over the middle to Phillips, a Fremont-Mills (Iowa) product. The linebacker hauled in an acrobatic reception for 20 yards and a first down.
“We’ve had it in for a couple weeks and we practiced it, and when it was time, it was time,” Phillips said. “I just want to shout out JB, Jadon Brady, with a dime pass. Without that, we couldn’t make that happen.”
Two plays later, Dewhirst made the second catch of his career, a 10-yard touchdown for a 20-7 lead at halftime.
On the first drive of the second half, Northwest elected to take a holding penalty rather than a fourth-and-3 in field goal range. The gamble didn’t pay off as Gleason went deep to Corey Thomas for 38 yards on third-and-15 — beating Smith.
“When you are a corner, you got to have a short memory,” Rich Wright said. “… He got beat, they threw a good ball and credit to them, but that was one whale of a play that he made on our sideline on third-and-17.”
The Bearcat offense battled back again with Hohensee leading a touchdown drive that Braden Wright finished with a 6-yard touchdown run for a 27-14 lead.
Gleason made another big play midway through the fourth quarter with a fourth-and-four conversion for 27 yards to Jaylen Varner. He finished the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run to trim the margin to 27-21 with 7:07 left.
The Bearcat defense held from there though with a fourth-down stop on the next drive before Smith’s interception ended it.
“Cahleel is a game-time player,” Phillips said. “So when it came down to crunch time, I knew we could trust in him for big plays like that. He is a playmaker.”
The Bearcats now wait for Sunday’s selection show to learn their playoff fate. The show is at 4:30 p.m., and streamed on NCAA.com.
“Right now, it is just enjoy the win with the brothers,” Phillips said of the team’s focus. “Whether we go or not, give glory to God — it was awesome. He brought us here and just enjoy it.”