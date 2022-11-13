22-11-17 NWFB MoyaDewhirst.jpg
Northwest Missouri State running back Jamar Moya (5) celebrates with Ryan Dewhirst (87) after his first career touchdown on Saturday in Emporia, Kansas. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

EMPORIA, Kan. — Braden Gleason’s pass flew through the air after the star quarterback for Emporia State rolled to his right and fired to the end zone on third-and-goal from the 17 yard-line with 48 seconds left and Northwest Missouri State clinging to a 27-21 lead. With Gleason’s pass also hung the playoff hopes of both the Hornets and Bearcats, who each came into the regular-season finale with two losses.

Northwest and Emporia State each fought back this season from two early-season losses and made it to this game with a chance to win and pad it's resume before Sunday’s selection show. A loss and the playoff hopes would be dashed.

