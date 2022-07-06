MARYVILLE, Mo. — Kevin Skeele rode across the nation once already, but the 58-year old from Syracuse, New York, has been following races like the Bike NonStop US ride as a supporter, and this year, he decided to take on the challenge again.
“I’ve been watching the races for a few years and I’ve always bike raced and stuff,” Skeele explained. “I rode across the country in 1987 touring, but I like to go a little quicker sometimes so I wanted to try this.”
He likes the fact that it is a self-sufficient race and the personal challenge that it provides.
“It is all on your own, which is appealing,” Skeele said. “There is nobody really to help you. … It is just a challenge that I really wanted to do.”
Skeele said he was appreciative of the Hamilton family in Maryville refilling his water bottles and offering snacks, but that they are the first ‘dot-watchers’ he’s found. The ‘dot-watchers’ follow the racers via GPS on trackleaders.com.
The most enjoyable portion of the trail so far for Skeele had been the Cowboy Trail in Nebraska and the Wabash Trace in Iowa, which he rode on Wednesday.
“It is really nice to get off the roads with the traffic,” Skeele said. “Nebraska is just thump, thump, thump with the broken pavement. It is really a pleasure. Those are just phenomenal trails to have for cyclists.”
Skeele pushed through Maryville with a light rain falling. He stayed in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the night before and felt like camping tonight. He is aiming to stop for the night around Guilford.
The next couple riders through Maryville will represent the women’s portion of the race with Canadian cyclist Julie Marceau and Mansfield, Ohio’s Mickey Gilbert riding through Nebraska as of Wednesday evening.