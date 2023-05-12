23-05-18 NNNV Conn.jpg
Nodaway Valley junior Kayden Conn hits a 3-run double in the second inning against North Nodaway in Friday's district opener in Guilford. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GUILFORD, Mo. — The Class 1, District 16 Tournament got started with a back-and-forth showdown between fourth-seeded Nodaway Valley and fifth-seeded North Nodaway.

The Thunder (10-7) extended their season with a 10-5 win over the Mustangs (3-15).

