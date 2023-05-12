GUILFORD, Mo. — The Class 1, District 16 Tournament got started with a back-and-forth showdown between fourth-seeded Nodaway Valley and fifth-seeded North Nodaway.
The Thunder (10-7) extended their season with a 10-5 win over the Mustangs (3-15).
Nodaway Valley jumped out to 3-0 lead in the bottom of second inning with a 3-run double from junior Kayden Conn with one out.
Aside from Conn’s big swing, both starting pitchers were locked in early with Thunder sophomore Lane Larabee throwing 3 2/3 shutout innings with just two hits allowed and nine strikeouts, and Mustang freshman Blaine Clements throwing 4 1/3 innings with three earned runs on two hits with five walks and five strikeouts.
“He settled down,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “For a freshman to do that in the first round of districts and in a game that you win or go home — he really stepped up and that just shows the growth and the work that he has put into getting better this year. He is going to be something special in the next three years and we are pretty excited for him.”
Nodaway Valley got Larabee off the mound before he reached the 60-pitch mark — maintaining his availability for Monday’s district semifinal against Platte Valley. The Mustangs found more success against Conn in the fifth inning.
Clements helped himself with a leadoff single and senior Darron Bix reached on an error. Ethan Fry singled in Clements to cut the margin to 3-1.
After Conn picked up a strikeout, Nodaway Valley played the percentages with an intentional walk to Mustang star catcher Aydan Blackford. Senior Andrew Phillips made the Thunder pay with a 2-run double to tie the game.
“Anytime that you — quote, unquote — get a slap in the face … with him being a senior leader, he stepped up and took the challenge,” Jenkins said. “He came through for us right there in a big, big spot and kept the line moving."
Preston Hansen followed that with a single to score Blackford and give the Mustangs their first lead. Conn buckled down to pick up another strikeout and keep the deficit at 4-3.
“It is big for us to come out here and have the passion that when you get down like that to come back,” Jenkins said.
An error tied the game back up in the bottom of the fifth and closed the book on Clements, who reached his pitch limit.
A walk from senior Damian Dailey and a Bix single set the game up for Ethan Fry to drive in the go-ahead run.
“We were all mad, but we knew that it was our fault, so we knew we had to push through it and do our best,” Thunder sophomore Garrett Carpenter said.
Facing a 5-4 deficit, the Thunder responded in the bottom of the sixth. Conn and Michael Cook worked walks to the frame and Larabee singled in Conn to tie the game.
Walks for Preston Jenkins and Tyler Gray set the table for the bottom of the order and the biggest hit of Carpenter’s career. A 2-run double by the sophomore busted the game open with an 8-5 lead.
“Considering the fact that I got hit and struck out, I knew I had to get a hit,” Carpenter said. “I knew it was going to be a big hit. … We needed that hit and I knew that I was going to make contact no matter what.”
Freshman Cooper Snodderly has been in a big spot all season as the Thunder catcher and lead-off hitter, but in the last couple weeks as Conn has heated up at the plate, Snodderly shifted back to the No. 9 spot.
“After I came down from the 1 hitter, I was just trying to relax and hit the ball,” Snodderly said. “I was in a slump for a couple games, so my goal was to just hit the ball.”
The freshman came through to essentially seal the victory with a stand-up triple which plated Gray and Carpenter with two outs and extended the lead to 10-5.
“When I went up to bat, I was thinking more ‘we’ than ‘me,’” Snodderly said. “So I was trying to hit a gap and at least try to get on base. Once I made contact, I knew it was hitting that gap.”
Preston Jenkins came in to close the game and ended it with 3-straight strikeouts after Blackford reached on an error.
North Nodaway finishes the season with an additional win that they didn’t have last season and nearly doubled their runs per game while lowering their runs allowed.
Nodaway Valley continues its season on Monday in Guilford in the district semifinals against top-seeded and Class 1 No. 5 Platte Valley (15-2). First pitch is set for 4 p.m., while Rock Port and South Holt will follow in the other semifinal.
“It is actually pretty exciting to be honest,” Carpenter said. “I’m ready to go into next week, ready to play and defeat the next team. It doesn’t matter who it is, I’m ready to defeat them."