ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds came into this season with a larger wrestling roster than they’ve had in years and with that large roster comes a lot of freshmen for first-year coach Adrean Eskew to develop. So while medals and wins are great, the Spoofhounds have been focused on development and good habits this season.
“That is something I wanted to instill in them from the first day,” Eskew said about the Spoofhounds' aggressive wrestling. “We might lose to a kid who is better than us, but we are not going to lose because we are out of shape. That is what I’ve seen out of these guys. They have a really high motor and it is nice to see.”
On Saturday at the Midland Empire Conference Championships, the Spoofhounds enjoyed a nice mix of that development along with wins that resulted in six individual medals for the team.
“I can’t ever be satisfied, but (I’m) as close to satisfied as I can be,” Eskew said. “We hung in there for a long time. It is good to see Maryville as contenders in this MEC Conference.”
The poster child on Saturday for having his good habits rewarded came from the 138-pound weight class where Grayson Hess has battled all season as a freshman and has a 12-21 record.
Hess took his lumps to begin the day in St. Joseph with Cameron junior Jakob Gray and St. Pius X junior Marco Dalakishvili each earning quick pins over Hess. But the freshman continued to wrestle hard and was rewarded in his final match as he wrestled Chillicothe sophomore Caden Kanniainen.
“We’ve had a lot of our guys battle through adversity and it has been awesome to see,” Eskew said.
Hess got a quick takedown in the third-place match and the two wrestlers exchanged reversals in the first period before with 44 seconds left in the opening two minutes, Hess was able to turn Kanniainen and earn the pin.
“It feels good,” Hess said. “With how my record has been this year, it felt good to have a win that counted.”
The victory also earned Hess his first career medal in the biggest tournament he’s wrestled in so far.
“That will definitely help me with a little confidence,” Hess said.
Fellow freshman Cash Dew faced a similar situation to Hess with a pair of losses early in the tournament including a heartbreaker where he led the entire way until giving up a pin with three seconds left in the match.
Dew responded to the disappointment by bouncing back to take third with a first-period pin of St. Pius X’s Alexander Zamudio.
“His first match of the day put a damper on him, I know, because that is a guy he can beat,” Eskew said. “He didn’t let it affect him. He still came out and won his match and got himself onto the podium. That was good to see out of Cash.”
Another wrestler who displayed his perseverance was junior Tucker Turner. The 132-pounder came into the tournament with a shoulder injury and tough draw.
“I feel like if I want to make it to state, I have to keep working on my takedowns and pinning moves,” Tucker Turner said.
After pinning his first opponent, Turner faced Cameron’s William Brewer and St. Pius X’s Noah Gonzalez, who have a combined record of 59-12. Turner fell in both matches.
He was able to fight back and win his final two matches to finish third in his weight class.
“Very tough and very gritty,” Eskew said. “A lot of our guys are like that."
Tanner Turner finished second at 126 pounds and started the tournament with a statement, pinning Cameron’s River Meadows. Meadows has a 38-7 record this season.
The Spoofhound junior pinned his next two opponents to set up a de-facto championship match with Savannah’s Gage Schottel. Schottel earned the win and the championship, but Turner bounced back to finish his day with a pin of Benton’s Kain Rose to take second.
“I think it builds confidence for districts,” Tanner Turner said.
Senior Kort Watkins had the most anticipated match of the day as he and Chillicothe’s Bo Smith each rolled through the heavyweight field with four pins to set up a championship match.
Watkins lost a 1-0 decision to Smith earlier this season with Smith controlling the tempo and keeping it a low scoring match. Saturday’s rematch was much the same with the wrestlers being tied at 1-1 late in the final period.
Smith was able to score the big move though and get a takedown late to secure the championship and force Watkins to settle for second.
“He is a really good wrestler,” Watkins said. “He has beaten me twice. … We both go at it. We are both really good wrestlers. He has just come out with the win both times.”
In the girls’ portion of the tournament, senior Abby Swink had the Hounds’ other medal by taking second in her weight class.
Dayn Henderson, Oleg Fedoruk, Brody Shepherd, Sadler Viau and Maven Vette were all able to earn at least one victory on the day with Vette earning a pair and taking fourth at 175 pounds.
The Spoofhounds will be back on the mats Thursday with a trip to Bedford, Iowa, before their home tournament on Saturday.
“This has a little bit to do with districts, but it is not districts,” Eskew said. “This isn’t your last match. You are going to see more matches. I just hope for improvement and more confidence.”