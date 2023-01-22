23-01-26 Wrestling Hess.jpg
Maryville freshman Grayson Hess pins Chillicothe sophomore Caden Kanniainen at Saturday's MEC Championships in St. Joseph.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Maryville Spoofhounds came into this season with a larger wrestling roster than they’ve had in years and with that large roster comes a lot of freshmen for first-year coach Adrean Eskew to develop. So while medals and wins are great, the Spoofhounds have been focused on development and good habits this season.

“That is something I wanted to instill in them from the first day,” Eskew said about the Spoofhounds' aggressive wrestling. “We might lose to a kid who is better than us, but we are not going to lose because we are out of shape. That is what I’ve seen out of these guys. They have a really high motor and it is nice to see.”

